What's On in Lancashire - November 2021

November 2- 26

Dance season

Fans of contemporary dance are spoilt for choice at The Lowry this month, with two acclaimed companies taking to the stage.

Dickson Mbi’s Enowate on November 2 and 3 sees the London-born choreographer summon multiple identities in a solo performance inspired by a life-changing journey to his ancestral home in Cameroon. Enowate, which meaning ‘truth stands’, draws on sinuous elements of hip hop and contemporary dance in combination with original music and animated projections.

Later this month there's also BLKDOG on November 26, in which Botis Seva beautifully and brutally reflects on how the youth of today are coping in a world not built for them.

November 5 - 7

Gravity

Jimmy McGovern and Maxine Peake will headline The Reader's literature festival, Gravity, which will take place online and in-person.

Actor, writer and activist Maxine Peake and screenwriter Jimmy McGovern feature in the programme alongside authors Erwin James (A Life Inside) and Dr Pragya Agarwal ((M)otherhood).

A weekend of headline talks, panel discussions, Shared Reading groups and wellbeing workshops will address the inevitable toughness that life in the Covid-era throws at us through literature, laughter, art and beyond. The programme is part online and part in person, with physical events taking place at The Reader’s headquarters in Liverpool’s Calderstones Park. www.thereader.org.uk

November 5 - Dec 31

Winter Island

The UK’s largest fully outdoor and heated market comes to Escape to Freight Island at Depot Mayfield in Manchester. With a Christmas tree forest, plus festive traders and stalls, the outside space will be transformed into a winter wonderland. There will be a programme of events, from family raves, cabaret, live music and DJs, to comedy and film nights, live karaoke and Christmas workshops, plus the return of The Untold Orchestra series live at Escape to Freight Island every Wednesday showcasing Christmas specials.

Events highlights include Homobloc and Escape to Freight Island’s Amuse Bouche on November 7, a comedy night every Tuesday, modern-day orchestra from The Untold Orchestra every Wednesday, live karaoke, and Craig Charles

Jewish Culture Club - Credit: Chris Payne

November 10

Jewish Culture Club

Manchester Jewish Museum launches its new Jewish Culture Club – a monthly group to discuss and explore a range of Jewish Culture from novels and films to theatre and TV. Their first session will be to explore The Wolf of Baghdad. It's part of the Synagogue Nights programme, visit: www.manchesterjewishmuseum.com/synagogue-nights

November 12-27

Return of the Gas Miser

The artwork of Jim Moir, or comedian Vic Reeves as he's widely known, will be on show in Manchester this month. More than 45 of his paintings and drawings, created since the early 1980s, will be on show to the public. Jim wakes up painting and goes to sleep creating, often getting up at 4am to work on art, after attending the Sir John Cass School of Art in the 80s, opposite the Whitechapel Art Gallery, and often says he fell into comedy and acting by accident. His solo show, Return of the Gas Miser, is only at Contemporary Six in Manchester and all works are expected to quickly sell out.

November 12-14

Emily Williamson Festival

A new festival is to celebrate the campaigning legacy of RSPB founder Emily Williamson, Didsbury's famous eco-activist, takes place at Manchester Art Gallery.

Following immediately after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the Emily Williamson Festival will showcase local stories of resistance, resilience and hope in the world of conservation today. Of the 24 speakers, 23 are women.

The Festival will to shine a spotlight on an inspiring range of Manchester individuals making a difference in their own backyards, as well as some key female players in the conservation world – including RSPB CEO Beccy Speight, the British Ornithologists' Union President Juliet Vickery, campaigner and Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin, and Emily Williamson's descendent, bird scientist Professor Melissa Bateson.

Michael Wood researching in Stratford - Credit: Michael Wood

November 17

The Beginnings of Shakespeare - New Finds and Fresh Thoughts

Professor Michael Wood looks at the social, political and artistic influences that shaped the young William Shakespeare before he moved to London to find fame and fortune in the theatre.

Fascinating recent finds - including some twenty new documents on his father - are transforming our view of the poet’s background. In particular, the bitter politics of Reformation Warwickshire, which it is now clear touched his own family.

In this illustrated talk for the Manchester Lit and Phil, the historian Professor Michael Wood - author of the highly-praised biography In Search of Shakespeare - looks at what we can learn from the recent discoveries.

Dine in the Light at Lightopia - Credit: Lightopia

November 18 - January 3

Lightopia

The festival of lights is back with a newly-designed lantern festival, entitled Christmas Fantasy. And this year, for the first time, the never-before-seen illuminated trail, will feature a new dining experience, Dine in the Light.

Nestled in the park’s woodland and surrounded by lanterns, Lightopia’s illuminated Dining Domes make for a unique and atmospheric dining experience for families, friends and couples. The 10 dining domes will serve up an imaginative and hearty three-course menu of classic seasonal dishes, all with a whimsical touch and curated by three-rosette chef Chris Holland.

Also new for Lightopia Manchester 2021, The Stables Courtyard Bar and Dining will offer a more casual dining experience.

The event is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except during school holidays. Christmas Day is closed. Opening times are between 5pm to 10pm, and last entry is 8.30pm daily.

November 26 - January 9

Peter Pan

The Octagon will be flying audiences to Neverland in their magical festive production Peter Pan. JM Barrie’s classic tale will be adapted for the stage by Sarah Punshon, with songs by Claire Tustin and Ziad Jabero. Get set for an awfully big adventure with fairies, crocodiles and pirates as Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys take on the dastardly Captain Hook! Filled with music, mischief and magic, it promises to be the perfect family treat.

November 26

Chris Wood

Chris Wood’s writing is uplifting and challenging as he celebrates the sheer one-thing-after-anotherness of life. Winner of 6 BBC Folk Awards, he's played with The Royal Shakespeare Company and was a key member of The Imagined Village along with Billy Bragg and Martin Carthy. He'll be sharing songs from his back catalogue in the Chambers at Waterside Theatre in Sale.

