What's On in Lancashire - October 2021

Published: 8:39 AM September 27, 2021

The best events across the county this October

October

Half Term at Knowsley Safari

Autumn half term is a bit of a moveable feast, but whenever yours falls, there's plenty to do at Knowsley Safari. The Amur Tiger Trail on the Foot Safari tells the story of the largest living cat in the world, with male tiger, Miron and female tiger, Sinda, providing incredible photo opportunities against the beautiful backdrop of autumnal colours. If you prefer to buckle up and hit the road, the Safari Drive has African lions, white rhino, European bison, moose, Bactrian camels, rare deer - and the infamous baboons. Hold on to your windscreen wipers.

knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk



October 2-31

Half term at Legoland

This October, take your little monsters to Legoland Discovery Centre at the Trafford Centre and get into the Halloween spirit with its Brick or Treat event, which included pumpkin building, a scarevenger hunt and a chance to help the master builders create a giant LEGO vampire!.

There'll also be sessions to meet and greet with character mascots Scarecrow and Lord Vampyre and join them for a Halloween Boo-gie at dance parties. Plus, there's all the usual activities including two rides, loads of LEGO build and play zones, soft play areas and a 4D cinema.

legolanddiscoverycentre.com/manchester

The South play the Muni in Colne - Credit: MP Promotions



October 8

The South

Former members of The Beautiful South, including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles, reunite for a celebration of the band's best-loved music, calling in at Colne's Mini Hall. Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. Together with a nine-piece band they'll be bringing back the full sound and arrangements of songs such as A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her, spanning a career which goes back to 1989.

thesouth.co.uk/tour-dates

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach



October 8-31

Journey to Hell

Be scared, be very scared as Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches its freak nights. The spine-chilling experience leads guests through nine scare zones in the theme park after it has closed for the day. With haunted ride areas and outrageous live entertainment, it's a different way to appreciate the UK’s premier amusement park.

blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

10cc's Graham Gouldman and Heart Full of Songs - Credit: MP Promotions



October 9

10CC's Graham Gouldman

It has been an eventful few years for Manchester-born singer and songwriter Graham, even despite lockdown. Before the pandemic he was asked by Ringo Starr to join his All Starr Band for tours of Europe. Now, he's back out on the road in his own show, calling in at the Royal Northern College of Music, where he will be playing hits from his extensive back-catalogue, including chart-toppers Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

rncm.ac.uk

October 10

Rufus Wainwright

Folk royalty Rufus kept his Bridgewater Hall show as one of only a handful on his UK tour. He'll be bringing his Unfollow The Rules tour, performing songs from his Grammy award-nominated 2020 album of the same name, along with other classic songs from his extraordinary canon.

rufuswainwright.com

October 12-16

Death Drop

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race USA Superstars Willam & Ra'Jah O'Hara & Drag Race UK Star Vinegar Strokes, the fabulous killer comedy and smash-hit sold-out sensation Death Drop will be sashaying across the UK on tour this autumn, kicking off at The Lowry.

deathdropplay.com

Judi & Liza celebrates its tenth anniversary - Credit: Andrew AB



October 13

Judy & Liza

One of the most famous mother and daughter relationships gets the musical treatment in this celebration of actresses Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, Judy & Liza calls in at St Helen Theatre Royal as part of a national tour. Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears plays Liza, with Coronation Street and Downton Abbey's Helen Sheals as Judy.

sthelenstheatreroyal.com

October 13-14

Mark Thomas

In his latest show 50 Things About Us, Mark Thomas combines his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up and mischief with 50 facts and figures of our national identities. It is a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and rich people*in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary history channel. He'll be calling at HOME Manchester for two nights before heading over to Southport Comedy Festival on the 15th.

markthomasinfo.co.uk

October 14

Ed Byrne

One of the UK’s finest observational comics finally continues his biggest tour to date with a show at Southport Comedy Festival. Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children. He's back next month for shows in Lytham St Annes and Chorley, too.

edbyrne.com

Alice at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, by John Tenniel, 1865 - Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum London



October 14

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser

The V&A’s blockbuster exhibition Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser has being adapted for the big screen as a documentary film following V&A Senior Curator Kate Bailey and broadcaster Andi Oliver, who guide the audience from Lewis Carrol’s creation from manuscript to global phenomenon to explore how Alice has become a cultural icon throughout art. This technically impressive, wonderland-like film is screening at The Dukes in Lancaster for one night only.

Win cinema tickets to The V&A presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser

(Competition closes on 30th September)

October 20 - 21

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

After a sell-out visit earlier this year, the musical extravaganza Showstopper! The Improvised Musical returns to delight Bolton Octagon audiences. Taking suggestions from the audience, this Olivier Award-winning touring improvisational troupe will weave a brand new musical live on stage, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic storylines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show where every night is a world premiere.

octagonbolton.co.uk

October 20-31

The Ambleside and District Art Society Exhibition

The group will be holding their annual exhibition in Ambleside Parish Centre, showcasing the work of Carol Lewis, Mandy Dorman, and Steve Kelly, as well as featuring emerging Lakeland artists. Several exhibitors and members of the society also belong to the prestigious Lakes Artists, including Marion Bradley, Christine Baines and Martin Tomlinson.

amblesideartsociety.co.uk

October 23-31

We Were There and Wartime Mealtimes

Calling all historians and explorers: IWM North has an exciting schedule of activities for October's school holidays. Families can discover the personal stories behind the collections, explore the history of rationing, and speak to eyewitnesses to conflict.

We Were There and Wartime Mealtimes will run on the specified dates. Story Seekers will run throughout the month, but check the website for details day by day.

iwm.org.uk