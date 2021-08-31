Published: 8:37 AM August 31, 2021

A guide to events in and around Lancashire

September 1-12

Liverpool Theatre Festival

Created by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms, Liverpool Theatre Festival aims to provide a platform to showcase the talent from across the region and across many genres of theatre. LTF is committed to collaborating with a cross-section of exciting artists, writers, performers, cultural organisations, production companies and directors from across the region or with strong regional connections. liverpooltheatrefestival.com



Until September 12

The Saul Hay Summer Exhibition

This summer exhibition will feature an eclectic mix of award-winning, respected and upcoming artists from across the UK including Peter Clossick, Julia Midgley, Ian Livesey, Chris Campbell, Lois Wallace, and many more. saulhayfineart.co.uk

September 6

The Magpies

The all-girl folk trio, The Magpies have already made a huge impact with their fresh brand of transatlantic neo-folk. Following the success of their debut album last year, this September will see the trio return to the road, with a 16-date UK tour across England, Scotland and Wales, stopping at the Staveley Roundhouse in Kendal. staveleyroundhouse.com

September 9

Della Mae

Della Mae is one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands today and will heading to Manchester’s Night and Day Cafe. Their mission as a band is to showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance. dellamae.com

September 9-12

The Luna Cinema at Croxteth Park

For the first time, The Luna Cinema is bringing classic cinema under the stars to Croxteth Park this summer. The programme of films for 2021 features feel-good films, including classic favourites The Greatest Showman, Top Gun and Grease, and the very first film in the Star Wars franchise Star Wars: A New Hope. www.thelunacinema.com/croxteth-park

September 10

Clinton Baptise: Stratospheric

Star of Peter Kaye’s Phoenix Night’s, Clinton Baptise comes to the Lancaster Grand to share his tales of rubbing shoulders with the hippy dippy new-agers from La La Land and how he hit the big time in Vegas with his lavish psychic show before coming back to his beloved UK audience. lancastergrand.co.uk

September 11

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical

Award-winning Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will be shown at Manchester Opera House. The rock songs tell the story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. Atgtickets.com/venues/manchester

September 11

Laughter House Comedy Club

Laughterhouse are Liverpool’s longest running comedy club and will feature MC Chris Cairns, Gary Delaney, Mick Miller, and The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue for an evening full of laughs. liverpooltheatrefestival.com

September 17

The Sound of Joy Division

Celebrating one of the most influential bands in music history, Joy Division’s legendary bassist Peter Hook and Manchester Camerata are set for September dates for their acclaimed The Sound of Joy Division Orchestrated collaboration as it performs its first ever Manchester concert at the O2 Apollo. gigsandtours.com

September 21 – 25

The Ballad of Maria Marten

Critically acclaimed The Ballad of Maria Marten will return to The Lowry for a thrilling new tour. Produced by Eastern Angles and Matthew Linley Creative Projects, the show is a revisionist retelling of a harrowing true crime which sheds light on a complex tale of love, loss, prejudice, and patriarchal power. thelowry.com

September 23 – October 16

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, this beloved classic tale will be brought to life on stage at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Members of the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music we love. atgtickets.com

September 25-26

Green Door Art Trail

More than 40 artists based across 23 venues will be opening their doors to the public. Trail venues can be found across the south of the county from Sedbergh, over to Kendal, down to Milnthorpe and Burton, and then across to Newby Bridge and Ulverston. Visitors will find a wide range of original art including textiles, painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, pastels and mixed media. greendoor.org.uk

September 28 – October 1

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story

This iconic and classic love story of Baby and Johnny, is coming to stage showing two young spirits from two very different worlds. Expect all the favourites and get ready for the time of your life.

atgtickets.com



