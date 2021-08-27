10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Lancashire
- Credit: Lancaster City Council
Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.
11th September
Rufford Old Hall
Step into the 16th century Tudor building to discover stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history.
Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L40 1SG
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/rufford-old-hall4
11th, 12th and 18th September
St Walburge’s Church
Learn about the eponymous female 8th-century saint and enjoy panoramic views of the city and surrounding area from the highest parish church spire in the UK.
Weston Street, off Pedder Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 2QE
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/st-walburges
11th-12th and 18th-19th September
Christ Church, Lancaster
Learn about the history behind the vast stained glass window and enjoy the stunning views across Morecambe Bay.
Christ Church, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 3EA
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/christ-church-lancaster
12th and 19th September
City of Lancaster Transatlantic Slave Trade Trail with Professor Alan Rice
A guided tour of the city of Lancaster, exploring the darker side of the city as one of England's most prolific slave trading ports, and an introduction to the Memorial to Zong Exhibition at the Maritime Museum.
Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St. Georges Quay, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1RB
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/city-of-lancaster-transatlantic-slave-trade-trail-with-professor-alan-rice
16th and 17th September
Blackpool Tower
Discover the history, heritage and architecture at Blackpool's most iconic landmark, the tour ends at midday, which gives you a free afternoon to explore Blackpool before the illuminations come on in the evening.
Blackpool Tower, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 4BJ
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/blackpool-tower1
17th September
500 years of Garstang history through its buildings
Meet at the Visit Gastang Centre for a five mile guided walk around the tracks and fields of Garstang to discover the history of the town through its buildings.
Visit Garstang, Unit 1, Cherestanc Square, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1EF
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/500-years-of-garstang-history-through-its-buildings
18th September
Meet the Mill Workers
Book a mill tour where you will be guided by mill staff in genuine nineteenth century costume who will tell you all about a day in the life of a mill worker; a weaver, a tackler, a clerk.
Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, Queen Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 2HX
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/meet-the-mill-workers1
18th-19th September
Lytham Windmill and Old Lifeboat House
It has been over five years since the Old Lifeboat House on Lytham Green was reimagined as the Lifeboat Museum after it initially closed in 2004. Here you can learn about the local lifeboat service and history.
The Green, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lytham-windmill-and-old-lifeboat-house1
19th September
Autumn Birdwatch
Join the Rangers as they watch the last of our summer and the first of wintering birds migrate over Rossall Point and Morecambe Bay.
Rossall Point Tower, The Esplanade , Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 8LF
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/autumn-birdwatch
19th September
Lytham Hall
The Georgian Hall will be open free to the public on this day. There will be dance performances and special outdoor tours of the grounds.
Heritage Trust, Lytham Hall, Lytham Hall Park, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, FY8 4JX
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lytham-hall4
