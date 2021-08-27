10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Lancashire

Published: 8:33 AM August 27, 2021

Lancaster Maritime Museum in the former Customs House on St George's Quay, an area once central to Lancaster's slave trade - Credit: Lancaster City Council

Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.

11th September

Rufford Old Hall

Step into the 16th century Tudor building to discover stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history.

Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L40 1SG

11th, 12th and 18th September

St Walburge’s Church

Learn about the eponymous female 8th-century saint and enjoy panoramic views of the city and surrounding area from the highest parish church spire in the UK.

Weston Street, off Pedder Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 2QE

11th-12th and 18th-19th September

Christ Church, Lancaster

Learn about the history behind the vast stained glass window and enjoy the stunning views across Morecambe Bay.

Christ Church, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 3EA

12th and 19th September

City of Lancaster Transatlantic Slave Trade Trail with Professor Alan Rice

A guided tour of the city of Lancaster, exploring the darker side of the city as one of England's most prolific slave trading ports, and an introduction to the Memorial to Zong Exhibition at the Maritime Museum.

Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St. Georges Quay, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1RB

16th and 17th September

Blackpool Tower

Discover the history, heritage and architecture at Blackpool's most iconic landmark, the tour ends at midday, which gives you a free afternoon to explore Blackpool before the illuminations come on in the evening.

Blackpool Tower, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 4BJ

Garstang Market Cross - Credit: Glynn Ward

17th September

500 years of Garstang history through its buildings

Meet at the Visit Gastang Centre for a five mile guided walk around the tracks and fields of Garstang to discover the history of the town through its buildings.

Visit Garstang, Unit 1, Cherestanc Square, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1EF

18th September

Meet the Mill Workers

Book a mill tour where you will be guided by mill staff in genuine nineteenth century costume who will tell you all about a day in the life of a mill worker; a weaver, a tackler, a clerk.

Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, Queen Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 2HX

18th-19th September

Lytham Windmill and Old Lifeboat House

It has been over five years since the Old Lifeboat House on Lytham Green was reimagined as the Lifeboat Museum after it initially closed in 2004. Here you can learn about the local lifeboat service and history.

The Green, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire

Rossall Point Tower - Credit: Karol Gajewski

19th September

Autumn Birdwatch

Join the Rangers as they watch the last of our summer and the first of wintering birds migrate over Rossall Point and Morecambe Bay.

Rossall Point Tower, The Esplanade , Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 8LF

19th September

Lytham Hall

The Georgian Hall will be open free to the public on this day. There will be dance performances and special outdoor tours of the grounds.

Heritage Trust, Lytham Hall, Lytham Hall Park, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, FY8 4JX

