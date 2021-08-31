10 of the best Heritage Open Days walks in Lancashire

Published: 8:40 AM August 31, 2021

Last year's Heritage Open Days was largely an online programme. This year, there is a wide range of walks that cover a number of locations and themes.

10th September

Bleasdale Reformatory - People and Places Heritage Walk

Take in views of the remote farming community in the Forest of Bowland and find out about the life of the North Lancashire Reformatory.

Bleasdale Parish Hall, Bleasdale, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 1UY

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/bleasdale-remembers

12th September

Avenham and Miller Parks - Heritage Walk

Take in the landmarks around Avenham and Miller Parks;the statue of Lord Derby, the Belvedere, Swiss Chalet, Boer War Memorial, Fountain, Grottos and the Pavillion and find out the history behind them.

Avenham Walk, Avenham Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 3TS

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/avenham-and-miller-parks-heritage-walking-tour

12th & 19th September

City of Lancaster Transatlantic Slave Trade Trail with Professor Alan Rice

Tour the city of Lancaster and visit the places connected to the trade in enslaved Africans and the importation of slave-produced products.

Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St. Georges Quay, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1RB

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/city-of-lancaster-transatlantic-slave-trade-trail-with-professor-alan-rice

14th September

Poulton Town Centre History Walk

A guided walk around the centre of Poulton to discover the history of the town from medieval times to present day.

Poulton-le-Fylde , Market Place, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, FY6 7AT

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/poulton-town-centre-history-walk

15th September

Memorial Park Heritage Walk, Fleetwood

A walk around the grounds of Fleetwood`s Grade II listed Memorial Park, that was designed and developed in 1926 in memory of First World War casualties.

1 Memorial Park, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 7AE

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/memorial-park-heritage-walk

16th September

Heritage of the Wyre Estuary

Discover tales from times past about the Wyre Estuary and surrounding areas and enjoy views over the estuary

River Road, Stanah, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 5LR

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wyre-estuary-country-park

The Lower Lighthouse in Fleetwood - Credit: Karol Gajewski

18th-19th September

Fleetwood Nautical Heritage Walk

This guided walk sets off from the Lower Lighthouse, and starts with the Fishing Community Memorial near the Lower Lighthouse by the River Wyre to Jubilee Quay and Dock Street.

Fleetwood Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/nautical-heritage-walk1

18th September

Radburn to Walton Summit Walk

A guided walk along part of the route of the Lancaster Canal near Preston, taking in the route of the Tram Road incline and an isolated stretch of the canal that was filled in during the 1968 construction of the M61.

Lord Nelson, Sandy Lane, Brindle, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 7RD

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/walk-radburn-to-walton-summitt

18th September

Lune Bank Gardens - a riverside walk

Find out about Lancaster's Edwardian heritage and the old Skerton Park, meet the local volunteers, who are working to restore this historic riverside garden.

Sea Scouts Hut, Halton Road, Skerton , Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 2EG

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lune-bank-gardens-a-riverside-walk

19th September

Guided Walk through Weavers’ Triangle

A walk along the towpath of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal through an industrial area which was at the heart of Burnley's textile area in the Victorian era.

The Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre, 85 Manchester Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 1JZ

www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/guided-walk-through-weavers-triangle



