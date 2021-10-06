7 light show events in and around Lancashire this Autumn and Winter

Published: 9:49 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM October 6, 2021

Bright ideas to help the whole family trip the light fantastic

October 14-16

City of Lights: Life

A pair of spectacular immersive sound and light shows, with images projected onto two of Carlisle’s most famous landmarks. The first will transform the exterior of Carlisle Cathedral, takes viewers through 24 hours on earth with views of the sun, the oceans and the clouds. The second, at Carlisle Castle, is a celebration of the beauty and creativity of human life.

Tickets are available from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre on 01228 598596.

October 18-30 and until January 3, 2022

Lightpool and Blackpool Illuminations

No light show in the world is as famous as Blackpool Illuminations and this year they will shine until January 3. They were first switched on in September 1879 and in recent years the six-mile stretch of lights along the Prom have been supplemented by a free programme of light installations, art trials and live performances as part of the award-winning Lightpool Festival at venues around the town centre. visitblackpool.com

November 5-6

Light Up Lancaster

See Lancaster in a whole new light with free performances, music and installations throughout the city on the theme of Flights of the Imaganation. One of the annual event’s most popular features is a light show projected onto the walls of the castle courtyard - this year’s show Leap will take the audience on a journey across the sky and into the future. In Market Square, the sculptural piece The Hourglass will lead the viewers on an epic quest. The firework show will be on Saturday evening. lightuplancaster.co.uk

November 17-December 30 (selected dates)

Bridgewater glow

The RHS Garden Bridgewater which opened this year has been a huge hit, giving gardeners no end of inspiration and ideas, and it will be particularly illuminating through November and December. Visitors will be able to follow a twinkling trail, revealing plants, trees and water features in a new light. Tickets must be booked in advance. For more information and to book, go to rhs.org.uk/bridgewaterglow

The Moon installation - Credit: Lightopia

November 18-January 3

Lightopia, Manchester

The award winning Lightopia will light up Heaton Park this Christmas, with huge new installations, interactive exhibits, lasers, 3D projections and water shows, as well as a fantasy-themed light tail through the park. lightopiafestival.com

25 November-December 23

Southport Light Trail

An enchanting light trail will weave a 1.2km long route around through Victoria Park and will feature 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive shadow play and a laser light maze. The park is the venue for the ever-popular Flower Show and organisers of the Luminate light trail, which has previously been a hit at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. For tickets and more information, go to luminate.live.

December 3-12, 4-10pm

Lightwaves, Salford Quays

The annual 10-day free interactive light festival features a trail of illuminated installations that animate and transform the outdoor surroundings. With a focus on bold new commissions, the festival supports international artists alongside local and emerging talent. quaysculture.com

