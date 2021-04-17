Outdoor cinema showings in Lancashire this summer

Published: 11:31 AM April 17, 2021

It's a season of balmy nights and big screens across the county this summer.

17th April - 26th June 2021

Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

The Lowther Drive In Cinema has a whole season of showings this year with something for everyone. From Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life to Pulp Fiction,

lowtherpavilion.co.uk

1st - 3rd May 2021

Preston Grasshoppers

Daisy Dukes UK Drive-Cinema comes to Preston with a Bank Holiday weekend extravaganza of films. Early showings are family friendly with titles such as Cars and Harry Potter, and the later showings reflect a more adult audience with IT and Pulp Fiction.

daisy-dukes-box-office.myshopify.com/pages/preston-01-02-03-may

15th - 16th May 2021

Boundary Park, Oldham

You can opt for either Bohemian Rhapsody or The Greatest Showman when the Adventure Cinema lines up on the pitch at the home of Oldham Athletic.

www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/boundary-park

5th - 6th August 2021

Towneley Park, Burnley

Burnley's biggest and most popular park will be the host to a Thursday and Friday night sing-along showings of The Greatest Showman and Grease respectively.

www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/towneley-park

26th - 27th August 2021

Lawson's Field, Blackpool

The Adventure Cinema comes to Blackpool at Lawson's Field, right next to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo. It's a sing-a-long theme with The Greatest Showman and Grease.

www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/lawsons-field

14th May 2021 & 10th August 2021

Haydock Park Racecourse, Newton-le-Willows

Open Air Film & Chill have a couple of movies to watch on two dates this summer. The Greatest Showman airs on Friday 14th May and The Lion King is shown on Tuesday 10th August.

www.openairfilmandchill.com/outdoorcinemahaydock

