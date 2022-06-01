Top open air theatre productions in Lancashire this summer

From stately homes to nature reserves, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Lancashire this summer.

17th June

As You Like It

The Lord Chamberlain's Men present this great play as Shakespeare first saw it performed – in the open air, by an all male cast and with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.

Lytham Hall, FY8 4TQ.

lythamhall.org,uk

23rd June

Twelfth Night

The Three Inch Fools are dusting down their musical instruments and hitting the road with Shakespeare’s riotous comedy, Twelfth Night. They will also perform The Gunpowder Plot on 30th July and Much Ado About Nothing on 24th August.

Speke Hall, Liverpool,

nationaltrust.org.uk/speke-hall-garden-and-estate

1st July

Jane Eyre

Charlotte Brontë's classic is performed by Heartbreak Productions. Using the backdrop of a carnival, we follow our favourite Victorian heroine through her many ordeals.

Rufford Old Hall, Ormskirk

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/rufford-old-hall-outdoortheatre

16th July

Cinderella

Family and friends are welcome to picnic in the grounds of the Wilderness Garden and children are invited to dress in their favourite fairy tale characters and join the midsummer ball dance.

Hoghton Tower, PR5 OSH.

hoghtontower.co.uk

21st July

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Performed by The Festival Players, this hugely popular comedy is performed by an all male cast with original music.

Leighton Hall, Carnforth T

leightonhall.co.uk

The gleaming Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

23rd July - 28th August

The Jungle Book

The popular Dukes Play in the Park is back again this summer. Presented by The Dukes Theatre Company and Williamson Park, Jungle Book will run from Friday 22 July to Sunday 28 August.

Williamson Park, Lancaster

dukeslancaster.org

24th July

Awful Auntie

Heartbreak Productions have adapted Awful Auntie by David Walliams for outdoor theatre and will be performing at Brockholes on July 24 and will return to perform their original murder mystery, Much Ado About Murder in September.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston

brockholes.org

2nd August

Twelfth Night

The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Calderstones Park in Liverpool on July 31st and Ordsall Hall in Salford on July 28th.

Lancaster Castle

www.handlebards.com/tickets