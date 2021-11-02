12 great Christmas shows and pantos in and around Lancashire

After last year's restrictions, this Christmas pantomime is back with a bang.

Chorley’s Kevin Simm in Aladdin at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

November 25 - December 24

ALADDIN

Chorley’s Kevin Simm leads the cast in this story of a streetwise boy from Peking who finds a strange lamp at the market with hidden powers. The cast also features Del Wilden as Widow Twanky, Russ Brown as Wishee Washee, Nigel Garton as Abanazar, Tuesday as So-Shy, Cheryl Naylor as The Empress, Sarah Ward as Slave of the Ring and Alexey Kofanov as Genie of the Lamp.

Tickets: from £12

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ | 0871 222 8787

www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin-the-pantomime

November 27 - December 31

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Polka Dot Pantomimes return to the Albert Halls with their production of Beauty and the Beast starring the Pussycat Dolls Melody Thornton as Fairy Fabulous, Nick Newbould and French Franc and Mark Two as Dolly Doughnut.

Tickets: £16-£20

Albert Halls Bolton, Victoria Square, Bolton, BL1 1RU | 0343 2080 500

www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk

November 27 - December 31

DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT

With all the traditional thrills of a family pantomime, popular songs, dancers, comedy, beautiful sets and costumes, only you can help Dick to stop the King Rat's plan to take over the whole of England.

Tickets: Adult: £18.50, Child: £12.50

Blackburn Empire Theatre, Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HT | 01254 685 500

blackburnempire.com

December 3 - January 2

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

This year’s pantomime will star Vicky Entwistle (Coronation Street) as the Wicked Queen, and Grand Panto favourite Steve Royle (Britan’s Got Talent, Comic, Presenter) returns as Muddles, to make his annual appearance. The cast also includes Jamie Steen as Nurse, Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick, and Ellie Green as Snow White.

Tickets: £20.50 - £25.50

Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT | 01253 290190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

December 4-31

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Created by the team who brought you the highly acclaimed productions of Cinderella: A Fairytale and Sleeping Beauty, this brand-new production in the Round Theatre is a thoroughly festive adventure that all the family will love.

Tickets: from £16

The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QE | 01524 598500

dukeslancaster.org

December 6-30

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Featuring all of the best-loved panto shenanigans with an abundance of laughter, dance and music along with dazzling scenery and costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of audience participation.

Tickets: Adult £17-19, Senior £15, Child £13.

Lowther Pavilion Theatre, West Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5QQ | 01253 794221

www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

December 6-31

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

Join a star-studded cast telling the story of Snow White and her seven little friends from the enchanted forest as they attempt to defeat the evil Wicked Queen who is overcome with jealousy.

Tickets: £13 – £19

King George's Hall, Northgate, Blackburn, BB2 1AA | 01254 582579

www.kinggeorgeshall.com

December 10-18

THE SNOW QUEEN

Loosely based on Hans Christian Anderson's fairytale, the story is set in a kingdom of ice, where the wicked Queen rules with a cold heart. A plucky peasant sets out to defeat the Queen, and meets new friends and has magical adventures on the way.

Chorley Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2RL | 01257 264362

Tickets: Adults £12, Child £10

chorleytheatre.com

December 10-21

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

Dame Gertie needs a miracle after their honeypot of pennies is accidentally stolen by three porridge hungry, talking bears.

Tickets: from £9

The Playhouse Theatre, Market Street West, Preston PR1 2HB | 0333 666 3366

prestonplayhouse.com

The Opera House, Manchester has Aladdin in town for Pantomime this year. - Credit: ABNM Photography

December 10 – January 2

ALADDIN

Musical theatre actress Alexandra Burke stars as The Spirit of The Ring and is joined by Rochdale-born Ben Nickless, as Aladdin’s hapless brother Wishee Washee, who returns to the Opera House panto having played Muddles in Snow White and Buttons in Cinderella.

Tickets: from £13

Manchester Opera House, 3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP | 0333 009 5399

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

Cinderella at the Atkinson, Southport - Credit: The Atkinson

December 10 – January 2

CINDERELLA

Scouse singer and TV personality Claire Sweeney stars as the Fairy Godmother, alongside regular panto pros Mia Molloy as Cinderella, Britain’s Got Talent’s Lewis Pryor as Buttons, Alex Patmore as Prince Charming as well as Southport favourites Tom Burroughs and Michael Chapman as The Ugly Sisters.

Tickets: From £13

The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB | 01704 533333

www.theatkinson.co.uk

January 1-16

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Join us for the most enchanting story of all time. Watch as an arrogant young prince is turned into a hideous Beast who is destined to stay that way until he learns to love and be loved in return.

Tickets: £10.50 - £13.50

The Muni, Albert Road, Colne, Lancashire BB8 0BP | 01282 661234

www.themuni.co.uk

