5 of the best pumpkin picking events in Lancashire
The best places to pick out your Halloween pumpkin in Lancashire
8th-31st October
Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch
Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch have a wide selection of pumpkins and also sell carving kits as well as pumpkin merchandise. A pre-booking system is in place for weekends and half-term (25th-31st)
Johnsons Farm, Upholland, WN8 0QY
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roby-mill-pumpkin-patch-2021-tickets-167882106901
9th-10th, 16th-17th and 23rd - 31st October
Halloween at Thornton Hall Country Park
Thornton Hall farm annual Halloween celebrations are back in full swing and you can expect classic activities such as scary mazes, freaky face painting and pumpkin carving.
Thornton Hall Country Park, Church Road, Thornton in Craven, nr. Skipton, BD23 3TS
www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk
9th - 31st October
The Pumpkin Picking Adventure
Farmer Chris has planted more than 20,000 plants in his pumpkin fields for you to enjoy the thrill of picking your own pumpkin. Wheelbarrows are provided, so don’t forget your wellies.
Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough, L40 1UQ
windmillanimalfarm.co.uk
16th-17th and 23rd-31st October
Mrs Downson's Farm Pumpkin Patch
A timed entry is in place to support social distancing, pre-book your tickets that include include all-day Farm Park access and a pumpkin of your choice. Select from 12 varieties of weird and wonderful pumpkins at
Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, BB2 7JA.
www.mrsdowsons.co.uk/pumpkin-patch
23rd October - 31st October
Halloween Pumpkin Picking and Carving Bowland Wild Boar Park
Book your farm entry tickets and choose your date and timeslot for family pumpkin picking and carving.
Bowland Wild Boar Park, Chipping, PR3 2HB
www.wildboarpark.co.uk
