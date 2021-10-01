5 of the best pumpkin picking events in Lancashire

Published: 8:48 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM October 1, 2021

The best places to pick out your Halloween pumpkin in Lancashire

8th-31st October

Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch

Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch have a wide selection of pumpkins and also sell carving kits as well as pumpkin merchandise. A pre-booking system is in place for weekends and half-term (25th-31st)

Johnsons Farm, Upholland, WN8 0QY

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roby-mill-pumpkin-patch-2021-tickets-167882106901

9th-10th, 16th-17th and 23rd - 31st October

Halloween at Thornton Hall Country Park

Thornton Hall farm annual Halloween celebrations are back in full swing and you can expect classic activities such as scary mazes, freaky face painting and pumpkin carving.

Thornton Hall Country Park, Church Road, Thornton in Craven, nr. Skipton, BD23 3TS

www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

9th - 31st October

The Pumpkin Picking Adventure

Farmer Chris has planted more than 20,000 plants in his pumpkin fields for you to enjoy the thrill of picking your own pumpkin. Wheelbarrows are provided, so don’t forget your wellies.

Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough, L40 1UQ

windmillanimalfarm.co.uk



16th-17th and 23rd-31st October

Mrs Downson's Farm Pumpkin Patch

A timed entry is in place to support social distancing, pre-book your tickets that include include all-day Farm Park access and a pumpkin of your choice. Select from 12 varieties of weird and wonderful pumpkins at

Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, BB2 7JA.

www.mrsdowsons.co.uk/pumpkin-patch

23rd October - 31st October

Halloween Pumpkin Picking and Carving Bowland Wild Boar Park

Book your farm entry tickets and choose your date and timeslot for family pumpkin picking and carving.

Bowland Wild Boar Park, Chipping, PR3 2HB

www.wildboarpark.co.uk

