Big events to look forward to in Lancashire this summer

Published: 8:20 AM May 5, 2021

Whether it' is a country show or a music festival, we have missed the roar of the crowd, the buzz of excitement, at this stage we even miss queuing up for a snack and refreshments. The county is slowing getting back to how summers should be with these events that are tentatively planned.

26th - 27th June

Rock Prest

The annual rock music festival returns to Preston's Moor Park this summer with a weekend of rock and indie tribute bands on two different stages. Acts include: AC DC Experience, Fu Fighters, Queenesque and Pearl Scam.

rockprest.com

1st - 18th July

Manchester International Festival

Manchester International Festival (MIF), returns from 1-18 July with a vibrant programme of original new work from across the spectrum of visual and performing arts and music by artists from over 20 countries.

mif.co.uk

30th July – 1 August

Royal Lancashire Show 2021

Held annually at Salesbury Hall in Ribchester, the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show includes a whole programme of countryside themed and equestrian events. Check the website for the latest details of the 2021 show.

www.royallancashireshow.co.uk

30th July – 1st August

Chorley Flower Show

The Chorley Flower Show live will return to Astley Park this year with fantastic displays from the finest gardening exhibitors in the country. There will be hints and tips from gardening experts and our gardening theatre will return for you to listen to how the experts get the best results in the garden. There will be amateur competitions for you to get involved in and the photography competition is back after its success at last year’s virtual show.

www.chorleyflowershow.com

5th - 8th August

Rebellion Festival Blackpool

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool may be more associated with the more genteel pastime of ballroom dancing, but for one weekend in August, it will be the home of punk rock.

www.rebellionfestivals.com

Racegoers at Haydock Park, - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

7th August

Haydock Races Ladies Day

The Rose of Lancaster Stakes in August is one of the highlights of the summer race programme as racing returns to Haydock. Other summer events include evening meets on 28th May, 19th June, 2nd July and 6th August, as well as the Silk Mill Day on 10th June and the Old Newton Cup on 3rd July.

www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/events-tickets

7th August

The Garstang Show

The show’s organisers are still refining what the event will safely include and all further details will be announced in due course on Garstang Show’s website and social media channels.

www.garstangshow.org

14 August

Prestfest

Prestfest for Families will take over the Flag Market in Preston for one Saturday afternoon in August. The event is free to all and no ticket will be required. Acts include: TV legend Martin Kemp, the UK’s hottest party-band ‘Boomin’, Lancashire favourites ‘Ska Face’, and chart-toppers Rak-Su.

In the evening, Todd Terry, The Shapeshifters and StoneBridge, will take over the stage with a summer evening of sounds. The evening event is 18+ and ticket only.

www.tickettailor.com/events/prestonbid/336792

25th - 30th August

WonderHall

The annual Lytham Festival has sadly been postponed for this summer, but the organisers have worked hard to ensure the Fylde coast doesn't fall silent this summer.

WonderHall, hosted at Lytham Hall, will include a world class roster with acts such as Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Russell Watson, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro and Marc Almond.

www.wonderhall.co.uk

Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

3rd – 4th September

Highest Point Festival

Lancaster's Williamson Park will play host to a first class music festival in the first week of September as the summer festival scene comes to a close.

In addition to the main stage, there are three other performance venues with Rag’n’Bone Man as the headline act.

highestpoint.co.uk

11th – 12th September

Lancashire Game and Country Festival

The festival is set in 30 acres of stunning countryside in the beautiful Wyre village of Scorton. It is Lancashire’s only dedicated game fair – a showcase for all the county has to offer in country pursuits and rural living. Importantly, it gives visitors of all ages the opportunity to try their hand at the likes of clay pigeon shooting, fly fishing and archery among other traditional skills and to talk to experts for advice on kit, clubs and coaching.

www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk

The ongoing situation with covid does mean that plans can change at any time. Please consult the web links provided for the latest news on these events.

