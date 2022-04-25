Lancaster's Dukes Theatre will stage the premiere of a new play by Coronation Street actor Christine Mackie

Coronation Street’s Dr Gaddas writes more than just prescriptions, as audiences at Lancaster’s Dukes Theatre will discover this May.

For Christine Mackie, who has played the Street’s GP for eight years, is the writer of Kin, a dark comedy about power, money and succession which premieres in her hometown of Lancaster.

Kin is Christine’s second play and follows Best Girl, a semi-autobiographical work which toured and had sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. It featured one of her daughters, Lois, who also happens to play Weatherfield Gazette journalist, Chris Golding, in Corrie.

And the Coronation Street connections just keep on coming as two former characters from the soap are pivotal to Kin.

Director, Sue Jenkins, appeared as barmaid Gloria Todd for four years before an 11-year stint in Brookside as Jackie Corkhill while Lancaster-based Roberta Kerr played Wendy Crozier who seduced Ken Barlow in 1989 before joining Emmerdale as Jan Glover for four years.

Kin's director, Sue Jenkins - Credit: Michael Pollard

In Kin, Roberta plays newly-widowed Kay opposite Ulverston’s Kerry Willison-Parry who makes her Dukes debut as Steph.

Kerry Willison-Parry rehearses for Kin - Credit: Dukes Theatre

Christine, Roberta and Sue are all over 60 while Kerry is in her 50s, all ages when actors, particularly women, find work opportunities few and far between.

Roberta Kerr in rehearsal for Kin - Credit: Dukes Theatre

‘When I hit my 60s I decided to say ‘yes’ to things, including creating my own work,’ said Christine. ‘I thought if I want to do something enough, I should write it and see what happens.

‘With Kin, I wanted to create characters who were vivid and fun, formidable and contradictory and put them together in comfortable surroundings but make what happens to them, uncomfortable.’

Kin focuses on sisters-in-law Kay and Steph, who meet for the first time in years at a family funeral but nothing could prepare them for the revelations that lie ahead.

‘Kin is an intriguing story with a plot which constantly surprises,’ said Roberta. ‘It twists and turns - you think it will go one way, and it could, but it doesn't!’

Christine’s inspirations for Kin were three-fold.

When she began writing it in 2020, the Me Too movement was gaining momentum, reminding Christine of how vulnerable she felt when starting her career and realising how little had changed for women in the industry, like her two daughters.

She also wanted to write a female version of the hit play, Sleuth, with its twists and turns, tension and humour between two great characters.

Ten years ago, Christine appeared in Sabbat at The Dukes theatre where she is now an Honorary Patron - Credit: Dukes Theatre

Her interest was piqued too by a radio interview with former MP, Anne Keen who was forced to give up her baby as a teenager and spoke about her ordeal during a campaign demanding that the government apologise to thousands of other such women.

Anne is now one of five women in their 60s featured in podcasts to help promote Kin. The others are acclaimed playwright, April De Angelis who joined Extinction Rebellion; former theatre-maker Karen Draisey who decided in her 60s to revisit a formative time in her 20s when she worked for East German television; Janie Ash who started a meditation centre after a long career in advertising and radio; and Christine herself. The podcasts are available via The Dukes website.

Kin has been made possible with funding from Arts Council England and support from The Dukes where Christine started her professional acting career in 1979 as a member of their Theatre in Education team. She has since appeared in many of their productions and is one of their Honorary Patrons.

Christine Mackie pictured in Downton Abbey, one of her many television credits - Credit: ITV

‘The Dukes has been part of my life for so long, it means a great deal that Kin will open there.’

Last year, Best Girl was performed at The Dukes, a play based on Christine’s experience as the daughter of a World War Two veteran who took his own life. She was only 11 at the time and found drama to be a relief from her feelings of loss.

Born in Nottingham, Christine met her husband, James, in Lancaster and, after living in London while James was a musician with The Selecter and Madness, they returned to his hometown and brought up their daughters, Lois and Harriet.

Christine’s career has seen many television appearances including a role in Downton Abbey, dozens of theatre productions, radio plays, film and numerous audio books.

Although she’s found a new string to her bow, Christine hasn’t given up on acting and would relish a juicy role as well as continuing as the Street’s ‘go to’ doctor.

But for now, she’s hoping Kin will have a successful run at The Dukes and possibly a tour.

‘I believe Kin has potential because it’s perfect for small scale touring theatre and the issues it deals with should appeal to all ages. I want it to be a real rollercoaster of a ride for audiences.’

Kin premieres at Lancaster's Dukes Theatre from May 25-28 - Credit: Dukes Theatre

Kin runs from May 25-28 at The Dukes. To book, ring 01524 598500, email tickets@dukeslancaster.org or visit dukeslancaster.org.