Coming soon: Rochester Cathedral's light-show spectacular

Published: 5:10 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 5:15 PM September 28, 2021

Rochester Cathedral is soon to play host to an extraordinary experience that’s suitable for all ages. Space Voyage - which runs on 5th, 6th and 7th October 2021 - is a spectacular sound and light show created by award-winning artistic collaboration Luxmuralis: sculptor, Peter Walker and composer David Harper. The due say their primary purpose is, "to take art onto the streets and provide access to visual artwork in public as well as unexpected places." Peter's art work can be seen in cities around the country, and consists of large-scale sculpture, as well as paintings and drawings. But it's his work with film, sound and light that you'll see on display at Rochester in October. His vision is accompanied by music from David, whose compositions have been used for BBC and Channel 4 programmes as well as for national theatre productions, and film.

In Rochester, sound and light art will be projected onto the stunning architectural features within the Cathedral and visitors will be enveloped with David's bespoke music as they view and experience a journey to the edge of the Universe and back. They'll have the chance to walk though projection art installations, be immersed in the sound and light, and have the chance to explore and contemplate their own personal journeys. Luxmuralis has already toured other UK cathedrals, such as St Albans and Lichfield, where it’s been a sell-out. As we write, there are only a few tickets left, but it's always worth checking for returns, especially for a show as special as this.

£7 adults, £5 children, rochestercathedral.org