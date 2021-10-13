Win a family ticket to Lightopia at Heaton Park this winter

Win

Published: 11:34 AM October 13, 2021

Lightopia will return this year to Heaton Park, Manchester, taking place from November 18th, 2021 - January 3rd, 2022. - Credit: We are Indigo PR/Lightopia

The award-winning Lightopia will return this year with a brand-new enchanting Christmas fantasy light and lantern festival to Heaton Park, Manchester, taking place from November 18th, 2021 - January 3rd, 2022.

The stunning Lightopia Watershow - Credit: We are Indigo PR/Lightopia

The never-before-seen, illuminated trail will feature magical and multi-sensory interactive lights, lanterns and installations, illustrating a story of an imaginative Christmas fantasy festive world. The immersive experience is the perfect Christmas adventure for family and friends, filled with wondrous light installations and mythical creatures, and featuring a magic circus display.

manchester.lightopiafestival.com

