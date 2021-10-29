Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Win

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on stage - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Win a pair of tickets to The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on stage at The Lowry, a three-course meal and a bottle of wine at Pier Eight plus an overnight stay at Hotel Brooklyn on Thursday 9 December 2021

Direct from London, the smash hit production of C.S. Lewis’ classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, voted the nations favourite book in 2019, is coming to The Lowry this Christmas. Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, The White Witch.

Pier Eight Restaurant - Credit: The Lowry

Our fantastic prize is a pre-show meal with a bottle of wine for two at the Pier Eight Restaurant within The Lowry, a pair of tickets to the The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, followed by an overnight stay in the heart of Manchester at Hotel Brooklyn.



Hotel Brooklyn - Credit: Hotel Brooklyn

Instagram:

The Lowry @The_Lowry | The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe @lionwitchonstage | Hotel Brooklyn: @hotelbklyn | Pier Eight: @pier_eight

Twitter:

The Lowry @The_Lowry | The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe @lionwitchontour | Pier Eight: @pier_eight

thelowry.com/whats-on/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe

For your chance to win, answer the question in the form below.