Susie Dent will speak at the launch lunch for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - Credit: John Lawrence

Countdown’s Susie Dent, the 8th Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles, Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan, veteran broadcaster Peter Snow and former President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, are amongst the guest speakers headlining the 10th anniversary year of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2022.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan - Antiques Roadshow expert will be at the festival - Credit: Romas Foord

Famed historical novelist Robert Harris, SAS hero Chris Ryan and broadcaster and political commentator, Iain Dale, have also added their names to the block-busting line up of speakers appearing at the tenth anniversary of the law firm’s sponsorship.

Other names already announced also include broadcaster Sarfraz Manzoor, The Great British Dig co-presenter Dr Chloë Duckworth, and broadcaster and TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake.

Starting with literary lunch starring Countdown’s Suzie Dent, this year will see 23 well-known names appearing on the Raworths stage.

Robert Harris will talk about his latest novel, Act of Oblivion - Credit: © Nick Gregan

Bringing the curtain down at the end of the four day event is Fatherland author, Robert Harris, who has had many of his novels adapted for TV or film, including Enigma, which starred Kate Winslet, and Archangel featuring Daniel Craig.

He will be talking about his latest thrilling novel, Act of Oblivion – set in 1660 after the restoration of the Monarchy - with BBC Radio Four’s Mark Lawson.

From the first meeting of an elected English Parliament on January 20, 1265, to Britain voting to leave the EU on June 23, 2016, Iain Dale’s latest book, This Day in History, charts the main events of the last few hundred years, with one event per page, per day.

He will be joined on stage by former LBC stablemate and Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival regular, Matt Stadlen, as the pair take a journey through Britain’s political history, told in 365 fascinating events.

Meanwhile, former SAS corporal, Chris Ryan, who is best-known as ‘The One That Got Away’ in the Bravo Two Zero operation during the First Gulf War, will share his unbelievable stories, and how his own experiences have influenced his writing.

The author of more than 70 books – including a romance penned under the pseudonym of Molly Jackson - his blistering new thriller, Outcast, centres on Regiment outcast, Jamie ‘Geordie’ Carter, who is given a second chance with a deniable mission.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals which produces and curates the event, said: “For the special tenth anniversary Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, we have a stunning collection of guest speakers.

'The latest names added to this year’s roll call, Robert Harris, Chris Ryan and Iain Dale, are all best sellers in their own right and need no introduction, and the quality of speakers is a testament to the ever-rising prominence of this annual literature festival.'

Further information about Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, which is being held between Thursday, October 20, and Sunday, October 23, at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, is available at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/



