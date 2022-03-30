Why Michael Flatley’s new Lord of the Dance had Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre audience on its feet: a review  

The new Lord of the Dance is frenetic and fabulous - Credit: Brian Doherty

With 150,000 taps per performance and 25 years of standing ovations, the iconic show got another one on opening night in the seaside town

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has had 25 years of standing ovations around the world and Eastbourne didn’t break with tradition as the entire audience at the Congress Theatre was on its feet for the finale.

With more than 150,000 taps per performance – plus claps, finger clicks, and thigh slaps for good measure – the audience couldn’t get enough of the dizzyingly fast-paced show by 40 of the world’s best dancers led by ‘Lord’ Cathal Keaney.

For this special 25th anniversary supercut, Flatley has incorporated seven Lord of the Dance performances from the original show through to Feet of Flames and The Impossible Tour, with music by composer Gerard Fahy.

As the show’s creator said – via the big screen and, sadly, not in person – most of the dancers on stage hadn’t even been born when he debuted Lord of the Dance in Dublin in 1996, then took it to packed arenas around the four corners of the globe.

More than 2.5 billion tuned in to watch the televised performance at the 69th Academy Awards Ceremony in Hollywood in 1997 as dance fever for the Celtic dance erupted.

Celtic Charm

But the show, which celebrates the dance, music and culture of Ireland, has stood the test of time and, save for one Bucks Fizz-esque moment when the female performers rip off their own dresses to dance in black underwear, it’s a contemporary and exciting edit of a total of seven Lord of the Dance iterations.

Michael Flatley's show still has Celtic charm after 25 years - Credit: Brian Doherty

The story of whether good will triumph over evil is as relevant today as it was then with the Lord of the Dance’s brave efforts to defeat The Dark Lord and his army of Warriors conjuring up images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s resistance to Vladimir Putin’s and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Seductive moments by Morrighan the Temptress and upbeat choreography in a Step Up-style tap battle between the male dancers – half of them bare chested - raises the temperature as well as the roof in a production where everyone gives their all and then some.

Leading man Lord of the Dance Cathal is a captivating cross between Grease's Danny Zuko and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing

Leading man Cathal, a two-time World Champion, shows off his talent to the max with his frenetic tapping and high kicks. Combined with his good looks, the Galway ‘Lord’ is a captivating cross between Grease’s Danny Zuko and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing.

Cassidy Ludwig is mesmerising as Little Spirit swathed in gold and even the fiddlers look like supermodels as they play their violins while dancing around the stage in six-inch stilettoes.

The tempo of the entire show is supersonic, which is unsurprising as it was choreographed by the man who beat his own Guinness World Record to reach 35 taps per second and insured his legs for a staggering $40,000,000.

Flatley no doubt wore out a lot of tap shoes before his final performance with the show in March 2016 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The show has broken records worldwide and having been seen by 50 million people in 50 countries is the biggest grossing tour in the history of entertainment.

The show’s opening in Eastbourne was to a packed theatre who cheered, clapped and rose to their feet on several occasions.

Lord of the Dance is a sophisticated and sleek show that combines the very best of a production that’s entertained people around the world for quarter of a century. See it. Then book again for the next night, it’s that good.

Until April 3

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

£32 - £57, eastbournetheatres.co.uk