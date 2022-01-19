Check out Norwich's Love Light festival this February

Love Light Norwich is back! The festival brings vibrant illuminations, installations and projections to Norwich city centre from February 17-19.

See landmarks transformed into artworks, watch glowing performances across the city centre and find 17 thrilling installations at the free festival of light, themed around love and belonging.

Highlights include:

Norwich Cathedral. Marvel at the outside of the Cathedral transformed by colour and light in Luminous Pareidolia by Nick Azidis.

On Cathedral Green a dramatic fiery show, Elemental Marsh Ponies, sees life-size horses created in welded steel become fire sculptures. Thursday 6.30pm, Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 8.30pm.

LightHaus KlangHaus summons the ocean with music, colour, light and projections. Multiple nightly performances by art-rock team Klanghous at the Blake Studio, Norwich School.

- Credit: Ray Gibson/Raysto Images

City centre. A fleet of illuminated boats and a giant octupus and jellyfish will be part of the River of Love Procession from Tombland to the Forum, at 6-7pm on Saturday.

Each evening Cupid comes soaring to the rescue in a short film projected on to Norwich Castle.

Dance with Truth Fairy Disco Diva as they cycle through the city centre and see Strictly Night Cycling by The Bicycle Ballet Company bringing dance, fun and fire, on bicycles to Chapelfield Gardens and city streets on Friday.

Installations include a solar-powered sculpture on Gentleman’s Walk and luminous birds soaring over London Street. At the Forum marvel at vibrant sound and video and a huge heart-shaped mirror ball is suspended, rotating, throwing dancing lights down to the street and up to the sky. There will also be a Wall of Love to share messages of hope and love.

Digital screens at Norwich Theatre Royal become a painting exploring love, light and wisdom in Luminescence, by Kate Munro, inspired by residents and staff from Norwich care homes.

- Credit: Brenna Duncan

Chapelfield Gardens. Dance in the Celestial Sound Cloud. The interactive sound and light sculpture, inspired by galaxies far away, creates a dance space, with music and light sequences generated by movement. Another projection uses flowers, seeds, lichen, feathers and leaves, transformed by super bright LEDs.

Tombland. A short film of the fiery Marsh Ponies, accompanied by violin, cello and church organ, will be projected on to St George’s church.

- Credit: Supplied

The Lanes. See bright flowers suspended in heart-shaped patterns in ice at the Garth courtyard of Norwich University of the Arts. On St Andrew's Plain outdoor theatre and light will explore migration in Here is Home, by Sheringham Little Theatre at 7pm on Thursday and Friday and 7.30pm on Saturday. An installation called Mobile Light-Graffiti will light up the Halls, combining interactive live drawing and projection and a playful audio laser show celebrating peace, love, rave culture and neon signs will shine on to a wall near Tesco loading bay, Pottergate, while a multi-screen projection combining enormous flowers, seeds, lichen, feathers and leaves, will show across St Gregory’s church.

A Love Light Norwich installation by Amber Lights - Credit: Greg Holloway Photoqraphy

Visit the Museum of Norwich in Bridewell Alley for The Art of Courtly Love from 5.30-10pm on Friday and Saturday to sip love potions, dance with Time Machine Disco and hear performance poetry.

lovelightnorwich.co.uk