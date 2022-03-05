Mamma Mia! is a Super Trouper of a show in Eastbourne: a REVIEW

A packed audience at Eastbourne's Congress Theatre were Having the Time of their Lives watching the smash-hit musical

Mamma Mia! brought the sunshine to Eastbourne with a dazzling performance that left the audience beaming and saying Thank You for the Music.

From the first note by Jena Pandya as young bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan, everyone at Eastbourne's Congress Theatre was more than ready to Take a Chance On her.

And with a stellar cast which included Peak Practice and Doctors star Sara Poyzer as single mum Donna, Blue Peter's Nicky Swift as Rosie and Ted 2 and Cinderella actress Helen Anker as Tanya, her two best friends, this was a comedy musical that was always going to hit the right note with a theatre-starved Sussex audience.

Set on a Greek island, this is a feel-good story of love, friendship and identity told through ABBA songs. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

The three prospective dads are brilliantly played by Gulliver's Travels actor Daniel Crowder as Harry, Shameless' Phil Corbitt as Bill and Richard Standing, who appeared in the appropriately named film When did you last see your father?

But the stand-out star of the show is the naturally hilarious James Willoughby Moore who plays best friend to leading man Toby Miles' Sky. With his energetic dancing, gravity-defying gymnastics, Mr Bean-esque facial gestures and slapstick moments haplessly flirting with Tanya, he stole every scene he appeared in and had the audience guffawing non stop.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, even the most well-known ABBA songs take on a different meaning in this production, as the actors use the lyrics to great effect to bring an emotional depth to a romantic and feel-good story that also has pace and energy.

From London's West End, to Broadway, where it's the 8th longest-running show, to around the world and now on our doorstep, Mamma Mia! has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

With it's slick production, sunny story line, smash-hit songs and amazing ABBA-esque 70s costumes for the grand finale, this is a must-see show.

Thank You for the Music - and the costumes in Mamma Mia! - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

After months of on-off lockdowns due to the pandemic and now the backdrop of war, everyone needs a night or pure escapism and Mamma Mia! is guaranteed to have audiences singing along and Having the Time of Their Lives.

Mamma Mia! at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne until Saturday 12 March with nightly performances at 7.30pm and Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm (no performances on 6 and 7 March) tickets priced from £32, to book call the Box Office 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk

