17 marvellous markets in Dorset

Markets are the perfect place to spend an afternoon - Credit: Peter Wendt

From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Dorset.

Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Dorset has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.

Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Dorset.

Weekly Markets

Boscombe

Where: In front of the Sovereign Shopping Centre

When: Thursdays and Saturdays

Blandford Forum

Where: In the Market Place

When: Thursdays and Saturdays

Bridport

Where: Bridport's main three streets

When: Wednesday and Saturday from 8am

Christchurch

Where: High Street and Saxon Square

When: Mondays

Dorchester

Where: Weymouth Avenue

When: Wednesdays

Poole

Where: High Street

When: Thursday and Saturday

Shaftesbury

Where: High Street

When: Thursdays

Swanage

Where: Main Beach Car Park

When: Fridays

Verwood

Where: Ringwood

When: Wednesday mornings

Wareham

Where: Wareham Quay

When: Saturdays

Wool Country Market

Where: D'Urberville Hall

When: Thursday, 10am - 11:30am

Monthly Farm Markets

Bridport Farmers Market

Where: Barrack Street and in the Lyric Theatre

When: Every second Saturday of the month, from 9am

What's on sale: A variety of local fresh, often organic goods.

Poundbury

Where: Queen Mother's Square

When: First Saturday of every month

What's on sale: A classic farmer's market with 40 producers regularly attending. It was also voted ‘best Farmers’ Market in Dorset’ in the 2007 Dorset Food and Drink Awards.

Shaftesbury Farmer's Market

Where: Town Hall

When: First Saturday of the month

What's on sale: 15 or so local producers attend the Shaftesbury farmers’ market, offering a wide variety of food and drink.

The Sherborne Market

Where: Pageant Gardens

When: Various dates each month (check here)

What's on sale: A huge number of craft and artisan traders. 170 stalls plus free music and entertainment

Westbourne Best in Dorset

Where: Landseer Road

When: First Saturday of the month,

What's on sale: A fabulous selection of artisan breads, vegetables, cheese, meats, plants and much more.

Wimborne Farmer's Market

Where: Market Square

When: Third Saturday in each month

What's on sale: The best opportunity to browse tasty treats from around the county.