17 marvellous markets in Dorset
- Credit: Peter Wendt
From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Dorset.
Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Dorset has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.
Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Dorset.
Weekly Markets
Boscombe
Where: In front of the Sovereign Shopping Centre
When: Thursdays and Saturdays
Most Read
- 1 Scotney Castle makes an appearance in Netflix's The Sandman
- 2 The incredible Cornish stone structures with an exceptional history
- 3 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 4 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
- 5 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 7 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
- 8 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
- 9 The 5 best spots for wild swimming in Somerset
- 10 Saved: Football legend Peter Shilton and wife Steph talk about addiction and their home on Mersea Island
Blandford Forum
Where: In the Market Place
When: Thursdays and Saturdays
Bridport
Where: Bridport's main three streets
When: Wednesday and Saturday from 8am
Christchurch
Where: High Street and Saxon Square
When: Mondays
Dorchester
Where: Weymouth Avenue
When: Wednesdays
Poole
Where: High Street
When: Thursday and Saturday
Shaftesbury
Where: High Street
When: Thursdays
Swanage
Where: Main Beach Car Park
When: Fridays
Verwood
Where: Ringwood
When: Wednesday mornings
Wareham
Where: Wareham Quay
When: Saturdays
Wool Country Market
Where: D'Urberville Hall
When: Thursday, 10am - 11:30am
Monthly Farm Markets
Bridport Farmers Market
Where: Barrack Street and in the Lyric Theatre
When: Every second Saturday of the month, from 9am
What's on sale: A variety of local fresh, often organic goods.
Poundbury
Where: Queen Mother's Square
When: First Saturday of every month
What's on sale: A classic farmer's market with 40 producers regularly attending. It was also voted ‘best Farmers’ Market in Dorset’ in the 2007 Dorset Food and Drink Awards.
Shaftesbury Farmer's Market
Where: Town Hall
When: First Saturday of the month
What's on sale: 15 or so local producers attend the Shaftesbury farmers’ market, offering a wide variety of food and drink.
The Sherborne Market
Where: Pageant Gardens
When: Various dates each month (check here)
What's on sale: A huge number of craft and artisan traders. 170 stalls plus free music and entertainment
Westbourne Best in Dorset
Where: Landseer Road
When: First Saturday of the month,
What's on sale: A fabulous selection of artisan breads, vegetables, cheese, meats, plants and much more.
Wimborne Farmer's Market
Where: Market Square
When: Third Saturday in each month
What's on sale: The best opportunity to browse tasty treats from around the county.