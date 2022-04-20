What to do this bank holiday in Somerset

We've found all of the events and ideas to make this May Day memorable.

The next bank holiday weekend is fast approaching and falls from April 30th to May 2nd. With the sun shining and the extra time to enjoy, there are plenty of exciting ways to spend the three days. Here are just a few ideas and events to explore.

May Day Maypole Dancing

Head over to the National Centre for Folk Arts to learn how to Maypole dance. Join them for a free May Day celebration around the maypole at Halsway Manor on May 1st. The Society for International Folk Dance will be on hand to show you the ropes, or rather ribbons, and teach the whole family this important English Folk dance.

Learn more

Bank Holiday Family Fun Day

An action-packed day of family fun is set to make for a thrilling Bank Holiday at Bath Racecourses. It'll be all smiles, as the kids enjoy all of the free entertainment, including roaming entertainers, face painters, an inflatable horse race, and so much more.

Learn more

Bristol Folk Festival 2022

Kate Rusby, Jon Boden, and Edward II headline a world class line-up for Bristol Folk Festival 2022. The best of the UK’s folk and roots scene take to stages across the city over the Mayday weekend. This will be an exciting return for the festival which has been on a Covid-hiatus.

Learn more

All Roads Festival 2022

All Roads is a three day live music and camping experience throughout Glastonbury over the magical Beltane bank holiday weekend. With an eclectic range of bands performing at The King Arthur each day and a beautiful campsite at the base of Glastonbury Tor, it's the busiest and most vibrant time of the year.

Learn more

Want More

If you're still looking for more ideas on how to spend the early May bank holiday, we have a whole range of ideas here on Great British Life. Why not start by checking out our favourite spring family days out here.