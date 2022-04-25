What to do this bank holiday in Cornwall

We've found all of the events and ideas to make this May Day memorable.

The next bank holiday weekend is fast approaching and falls from April 30th to May 2nd. With the sun shining and the extra time to enjoy, there are plenty of exciting ways to spend the three days. Here are just a few ideas and events to explore in Cornwall.

1. Padstow Obby Oss

A May Day celebration quite unlike any other, the Padstow Obby Oss is an ancient festival steeped in mystery. Each and every 1st of May, the Old Oss and Blue Ribbon Oss are let loose from their stables to roam around Padstow.

Learn more

2. Minack Theatre

Nestled on the dramatic rocks of the Cornish coast, Minack Theatre is always a treat to visit at any time of the year. This bank holiday, you can enjoy a tour of the grounds and gardens or a special 'Theatre Under the Stars' guided tour with former Theatre Manager, Phil Jackson. Their latest show, Calvino Nights will also be kicking off on May 1st. Join the marvellous Mr Calvino and his motley troupe of tale-tellers, song-makers and fire-raisers for an unforgettable ride through life.

Learn more

3. Plan a Meal Out

One of the great things about Cornwall is the number of amazing restaurants across the county. From fine dining to a quick pasty, you'll find something to fit everyone's taste. Why not check out our roundup of the best restaurants in St Ives here. Alternatively, you can get a sneak peak at the newest seafood restaurant in Charlestown here.

4. Take a Walk

If you fancy getting outside this bank holiday, then there is nowhere better than right outside your door. We have a huge range of walks to choose from on our website, but why not start with this short coastal stroll which was recent named the best in the South West. All of the details can be found here.