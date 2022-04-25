What to do this bank holiday in Dorset

We've found all of the events and ideas to make this May Day memorable.

The next bank holiday weekend is fast approaching and falls from April 30th to May 2nd. With the sun shining and the extra time to enjoy, there are plenty of exciting ways to spend the three days. Here are just a few ideas and events to explore in Dorset.

1. Lyme Regis Fossil Festival

2022 brings the physical return of the Fossil Festival in beautiful Lyme Regis, on the World Famous Jurassic Coast. A Festival 200 million years in the making, there will be ample chances to enjoy a guided walk, talks and Q&As, Dinosaur Dome shows, and much more.

2. Quayside Music Festival

The Quayside Music Festival is now firmly established as one of Weymouth’s premier events bringing a huge range of talented musicians to the purpose built stage on Weymouth Quayside alongside Weymouth Town Bridge and The Rendezvous harbour side pub. This will be taking place across the Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday.

3. The Tank Museum

The Tank Museum brings the story of tanks and their crews to life. Experience the biggest day out in history with 300 tanks, explosive live displays, kids’ activities, and more at Dorset’s largest indoor attraction. For the Bank Holiday Weekend, they’ll be running vehicle rides every day and a special Tanks in Action display on Bank Holiday Monday.

4. Family Days Out

There are a huge number of attractions in Dorset that cater to people of all ages. From ancient ruins to natural parks, there is no reason why the whole family can't enjoy a grand day out. We have plenty of ideas to get you fully informed on what is out there. Why not start with our round up of 20 locations that are perfect for a bank holiday outing. You can find all the details here. You can also find our roundup of free things to do in the county here.

5. Take a Walk

On a similar, outdoorsy vein, our last suggestion for the bank holiday is to pull on your walking boots and enjoy the countryside. There are hundreds of walks to choose from in Dorset, so it's very easy to pick something that interests you. For example, if you enjoy exploring woodlands and spring flowers, then our roundup of bluebell walks is perfect for you. You can also choose from the cream of the crop with our selection of breathtaking National Trust walks here.