What to do this bank holiday in Norfolk

We've found all of the events and ideas to make this May Day memorable.

The next bank holiday weekend is fast approaching and falls from April 30th to May 2nd. With the sun shining and the extra time to enjoy, there are plenty of exciting ways to spend the three days. Here are just a few ideas and events to explore in Norfolk.

1. Street Feast

The first of North Walsham's planned food festivals will be taking place on Saturday, May 30th. This will be a free to enter event with plenty of delicious food and beverages to try as you walk around the historic town. Music and other entertainment will be on hand to make this a special day out.

2. Bressingham Steam Gala

Head over to Bressingham to explore a day of incredible British industry. Marvel at the unusual and impressive steam engines - some of which are over 100 years old. Fanatics and amateurs alike can enjoy.

3. Pop Up Shops

The Dalegate Market Pop Up Shops are back for the summer with a constantly changing line-up of local stores to peruse. You’ll usually find four new and interesting Pop Up Shops in the beach huts behind Deepdale Cafe, all with a stunning coastal view.

4. A Day at the Beach

With the weather looking fine during the bank holiday (for now!), it will be a great opportunity to fish out the bathing suits and grab a beach towel. Norfolk has miles of beautiful beaches along its coastline but only the crème de la crème can fly the famed Blue Flag. You can find last year's top spots here - 2022's will be announced shortly.

5. Peppa at Sea Life

Speaking of a day at the sea, why not take the family to Great Yarmouth Sea Life and meet Peppa Pig. Join everyone's favourite pig as she dives into her adventure and makes friends with some of the oceans most incredible animals.

There’s a fun interactive trail at SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth where little piggies can help to spot seahorses, count starfish, learn about how fast sharks can swim, as well as a variety of fun activities from bracelet making to jigsaws!

6. A Meal Out

Over the three days off, you may find that you don't fancy cooking for yourselves for a change. Devon has plenty of restaurants and eateries that are happy to oblige in that situation. With every menu you could possibly think of, there is a spot for everyone's tastes. If you're wanting to celebrate in style, these are our favourite fine dining experiences in the county. For an early start, our editors have also revealed their favourite spots for breakfast here. Alternatively, check out our inside scoop into the newest Michelin Star restaurant in Norfolk.