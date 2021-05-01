Published: 3:50 PM May 1, 2021

Get ready to travel back in time with a whole load of fun activities this summer at Arundel Castle and Gardens, from jousting to medieval weekends.

Some events may be subject to change or become virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

Medieval weekend

Immerse yourself in the middle ages with a weekend of fun, including sword-fighting displays, birds of prey, archery, food and drink and the sweet melody of medieval music while you explore Arundel Castle

Choose your weekend adventure from the following dates:

Sat 29th May - Mon 31st May

Sat 26th June - Sun 27th June

Sat 10th July - Sun 11th July

Sat 14th August - Sun 15th August

Book your tickets here

12,000 years of Combat

Covering everything from the Stone Age to the Victorian Era, this exciting event is not one to miss. Make sure you pop by the medieval blacksmith's tent to witness the forging of weapons.

Saturday 28th - Monday 30th August



History Day

Meet characters in authentic period costumes, try your hand at a spot of Archery and be amazed by the falconer with birds of prey displays. There's also cookery demonstrations and a plethora of craftsmen that you can purchase unique souvenirs from.

Choose your history adventure from the following dates:

Thursday 3rd June

Thursday 5th August

Thursday 26th August

Friday 27th August



Jousting

The 12th International Jousting Tournament promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year. Watch horses thunder down the tilt rail over six days of medieval madness with plenty of other sights and sounds to behold, such as traditional music by the fabulous duo Myal and Peg behind Myal Pyper and artisan food and craft stools.

Tuesday 27 July 2021 – Sunday 1 August 2021

