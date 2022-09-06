Win one of three pairs of cinema tickets to see the Metropolitan Opera

Soprano Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato joining Renée Fleming as the opera’s trio of heroines in Medea - Credit: The Metropolitan Opera

In cinema from October 22nd

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s pioneering, award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, is returning in 2022-23 with a brand-new season, bringing the magic of the Met to cinemas across the UK.

Featuring ten live broadcasts, the 2022–23 season includes seven new productions, three highly anticipated Met premieres, and the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel and starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato, as well as classic repertory favourites La Traviata, Der Rosenkavalier and Don Giovanni. Cinema audiences also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including backstage interviews with artists, ensuring a front-row seat to the outstanding artistry of the Met.

The Met: Live in HD Season 2022-23 opens on October 22 with Cherubini’s rarely performed masterpiece Medea, directed by David McVicar and starring celebrated soprano Sondra Radvanovsky as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance.

