Discover the origins of The Lord of The Rings at West Stow Anglo-Saxon village

Step back in time at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village for a tour that will uncover the historical origins of J.R.R Tolkien's famous The Lord of the Rings novels.

Follow Alan Baxter, a Middle-earth enthusiast and a member of The Tolkien Society, as he guides you around the period-accurate huts of West Stow Anglo-Saxon village to discover the old stories and events of Anglo-Saxon England that inspired Tolkien, a passionate academic, to craft his timeless tales of hobbits, elves dwarves and men.

For many years Tolkien was an esteemed professor of Anglo-Saxon at Pembroke College at The University of Oxford. While in this position, he translated several Old English works, such as Beowulf. Tolkien's fascination with this Anglo-Saxon work can be found in his legendarium, and he said that 'Beowulf is among my most valued sources' (letter 25). So as part of the tour, be prepared to enter the world of Beowulf, where dragons and monsters roamed!

Also, on the tour, you will discover a Hobbit hole, learn about J.R.R Tolkien's fervent love for trees and participate in your very own riddle battle just like Bilbo Baggins and Gollum had in Chapter 5 of The Hobbit.

The West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village was also a set used as a Dunedain Village and the birthplace of Aragorn in the Born of Hope fan film. The film's events are set before the epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy and has been watched by millions worldwide on YouTube and Amazon Prime TV.

The Real Middle-earth tour is just one of several Middle-earth inspired adventures available to try out at West Stow Anglo-Saxon village. Others include an introduction to Archery course or a Longbow experience where you can learn how to shoot a bow and arrow like the Elven prince Legolas or the famed Rangers of Ithilien. And if you want to live your best Hobbit life, you can also stay at a full-size Hobbit Hole at Pod Hollow.





Where: West stow Anglo-Saxon Village, Icklingham Rd, Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6HG

When: Wednesday 27th July, Thursday 25th August, Friday 9th September and Saturday 15th October 2022 from 2 pm to 3.30 pm

Tickets: £25

More information: www.weststow.org/whats-on/real-middle-earth-tour





Read more of the best content here:

A Tolkien tour in Oxford

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle Earth

11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Suffolk

22 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Suffolk this summer