It’s back! Moreton Show 2021

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 1:55 PM July 29, 2021   
Pony Club Mounted Games at Moreton Show

Pony Club Mounted Games at Moreton Show - Credit: Russell Davies Photography

Moreton Show returns on Saturday, September 4 to showcase the best in British Farming and Rural Life

Moreton Show – one of the country’s biggest one-day agricultural shows – proves to be the highlight of the agricultural and farming community across the Cotswolds and beyond. This year’s event showcasing the best in British farming and rural life returns on Saturday, September 4.

Moreton Show, which grew from the Moreton and District Horse Society, is a charity which aims to promote and educate people about farming, horses and the countryside.

This year, Moreton Show has an extra special celebration for Britain’s pony lovers with more Mountain and Moorland classes than ever before. The Show are also introducing a new class for Valais Blacknose sheep.  In addition, the Moreton Show team confirm that Butler Sherborn is on board for another three years as sponsors of the Members’ Marquee.

The Show team promise this year’s event will be full of food, farming and family fun. Take a look at the competitions, entries and updates across social media platforms – and maybe win tickets to enjoy The Countryside In A Day.

Tom Hayman-Joyce, chairman of Moreton Show, says, ‘The Moreton Show team are working hard to ensure this year’s event is a show to remember and we ask for the support of our locals and the farming and rural communities across the region.’

Tom continues, ‘I would like to thank the local businesses and individuals who have supported us throughout the Covid pandemic. We will be building a plaque into a dry stone wall on show day, as a lasting thank you to them.’

Visit moretonshow.co.uk to find out more and BOOK tickets NOW!

Working dogs in action at Moreton Show

Working dogs in action at Moreton Show - Credit: Tim Scrivener

For further information on show membership and sponsorship opportunities, please phone the Moreton Show team on 01608 651908 or email jess@moretonshow.co.uk

James, Sam and Finlay of the Little Farming Company with their Pygmy goats

James, Sam and Finlay of the Little Farming Company with their Pygmy goats - Credit: Russell Davies Photography.

Equestrian displays at Moreton Show

Equestrian displays at Moreton Show - Credit: moretonshow.co.uk

Hook Norton Ales take part in the Heavy Horse Parade at Moreton Show

Hook Norton Ales take part in the Heavy Horse Parade - Credit: moretonshow.co.uk

The Home & Garden Marquee at Moreton Show

The Home & Garden Marquee at Moreton Show - Credit: Russell Davies Photography.

Paul Hannam Stunt Bike Show

Paul Hannam Stunt Bike Show - Credit: moretonshow.co.uk

Overall Cattle Champion at Moreton Show

Overall Cattle Champion at Moreton Show - Credit: ©Tim Scrivener

Overall Cattle Champion at Moreton Show

Overall Sheep Champion at Moreton Show - Credit: Tim Scrivener/www.agriphoto.com

Vintage Tractor Parade at Moreton Show

Vintage Tractor Parade at Moreton Show - Credit: moretonshow.co.uk

