The Museum of the Moon exhibition comes to Chichester Cathedral

Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, was installed in the Nave of Rochester Cathedral earlier this year (photo: Rikard Osterlund) - Credit: Archant

The popular touring artwork Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram has found its new temporary home in Chichester Cathedral until November 13th.

Come marvel at the majesty of the lunar surface and enjoy an array of special events, which include late-night openings, concerts and informative talks hosted by the South Downs Planetarium, Chichester’s Novium Museum and the West Sussex Library Service.

Sussex Life readers are already loving the exhibition, @south_coast_droner tagged us on Instagram with this great shot showing just how magical the blend of the dramatic Norman-Gothic interior of Chichester Cathedral and this hyper-detailed artwork are. It's really quite hypnotic.

The Museum of the Moon will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from 25th October – 14th November 2021. Find out more information here.

