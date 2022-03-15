Exciting National Trust Easter activities in Surrey 2022

Get ready for a springtime adventure with an Easter egg hunt at Winkworth Arboretum and many other National Trust locations in Surrey - Credit: © National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

There is nothing more exciting at easter than a grand old adventure outside whether it's hunting down clues on an Easter trail or taking part in a spot of easter egg rolling, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family.

Find out down below which of your favourite National Trust locations in Surrey will be hosting an epic Easter egg hunt and other fun activities this April.

Enjoy a tasty chocolate Easter egg treat after completing the eggtastic Easter trail - Credit: © National Trust Images/James Dobson

Box Hill

Get ready for a rollicking good time this easter at Box Hill where over the Easter weekend you can ascend to the top of Surrey's best-loved hill and take part in an egg rolling competition. Be sure to bring your own custom-designed eggs as there will be prizes awarded to the best-decorated eggs at the start.

Where: The Old Fort, Box Hill Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7LB

When: Easter weekend from 15th to 18th April 2022 between 11 am and 3 pm





Claremont Landscape Garden

Enjoy the beauty of Claremont Landscape Garden while deciphering clues on the easter trail. You can also make a nature pledge by the Bug Burrow and take some time out to listen to cheerful birdsong on deckchairs and blankets outside the Thatched Cottage.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9JG

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 3 pm





Dapdune Wharf

Follow the nature trail along the River Wey at the picturesque Dapdune Wharf and get competitive on the island and run, hop and scurry your way to victory on the bunny leaderboard. Be sure to book a boat trip in advance for up to 10 people and explore the area from both land and water for an epic easter adventure.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Navigations Office and Dapdune Wharf, Wharf Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 4RR

When: Friday 15th April to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 4 pm





Hatchlands Park

Be on the lookout for giant eggs, which have been decorated by local school children that are scattered around the beautiful parklands of Hatchlands Park. While completing the easter trail, natural highlights to look and listen out for are brilliant birdsongs from the chiffchaffs, treecreepers and nuthatches, and a whole array of springtime flowers including bluebells.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: East Clandon, Guildford, Surrey, GU4 7RT

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am to 5 pm

Collect all the clues scattered along the Nature trails to win a tasty chocolate treat! - Credit: © National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Hindhead Commons and the Devil’s Punch Bowl

For a true nature-infused springtime adventure intrepid explorers will no doubt want to take part in the easter trail at Hindhead Commons and the Devil’s Punch Bowl because of its wild landscape with sweeping views over the magical Surrey countryside. Build dens, listen to birds calling out and maybe even spot a hovering buzzard while exploring the area.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: London Road, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6AB

When: Saturday 9th to Monday 18 April 2022 between 10 am and 3 pm





Polesden Lacey

For spring flower seekers there is no better place to explore than Polesden Lacey because nearly 200,000 bulbs have been planted creating a floral fiesta of daffodils, tulips, irises and many more this springtime.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Great Bookham, near Dorking, Surrey, RH5 6BD

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18 April 2022 between 10 am and 4 pm





Runnymede

This historically significant location where the Magna Carta was signed is something of a fairytale paradise come springtime where bluebells, celandines, dog's mercury and wood anemones create a magical atmosphere.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Windsor Road, near Old Windsor, Surrey, SL4 2JL

When: Friday 15th to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am to 3 pm





Winkworth Arboretum

With 40,000 Daffodils in flower, plenty of plush Magnolias and many other spring bulbs making an appearance too, the Easter trail at Winkworth Arboretum is certainly a feast for all the senses.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Hascombe Rd, Godalming, Surrey, GU8 4AD

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022 between 10 am and 3 pm





