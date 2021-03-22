National Trust Easter trails in Kent

Published: 4:57 PM March 22, 2021

Exploration of the great outdoors takes centre stage in this year's National Trust Easter egg trails. So, head on over to one of these Kent locations to search for signs of spring and get hunting for a delicious treat.

Don't forget to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Chartwell

The Easter trail at Chartwell will be running from the 29th of March to the 18th of April. From the 29th of March to the 1st of April, the trail will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm, with the last entry at 5 pm. Then from the 2nd to the 18th of April, it will be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance, and there is a £3 charge per trail that includes an adventure pack and chocolate egg or an alternative allergen-free treat. Click here for more details.

Chartwell was the family home of Sir Winston and Lady Clementine Churchill for over 40 years. Together despite being amateur gardeners, they transformed the properties grounds and cultivated a stunning array of flora.

Sissinghurst Castle Garden

Explore the Sissinghurst Castle Garden in this year's Easter egg hunt, which is running from the 29th March to the 12th of April; entry times for the trail will be confirmed upon booking tickets. The Easter trail costs £3 to participate in and includes an activity pack and a chocolate egg or allergen-free treat. Click here for more details.

Sissinghurst Castle Garden is one of the National Trusts finest gardens and is world-renowned due to its design and bountiful rose collection that houses numerous varieties. The garden was created by novelist Vita Sackville-West and her husband Harold Nicolson over a 30 year period.

Emmets Garden

You can take part in the action-packed Easter trail at Emmets Garden from the 29th of March to the 18th of April between 9 am and 5.30 pm, with the last entry being at 5 pm. It costs £3 to participate in the Easter egg hunt, and tickets need to be booked in advance. Click here for more details.

Emmets Garden is a spectacle to behold in spring. From stunning blankets of bluebells to the 130 different species of rhododendrons and azaleas. There are also up to 7,000 Tulips planted every year! And if you're in the mood for a spot of Hanami (Blossom Watching), there are a beautiful array of Cherry blossoms in the garden too.

Scotney Castle

From the 2nd to the 18th of April, between 10 am and 5 pm (last entry at 4 pm), enjoy the sights and sound of spring while discovering the Easter trail at Scotney Castle. The Easter egg hunt costs £3 to enter and includes an adventure pack and tasty chocolate egg or allergen-free alternative treat. Tickets must be booked in advance. Click here for more details.

This 14th-century medieval moated castle is surrounded by a charming Victorian garden that is a perfect example of the picturesque style. The beauty of the climbing Wisteria, Roses and Clematis surrounding the castle evokes a sense of fantasy as if you had stepped into a fairytale land.

Ightham Mote

If you're looking for an epic Easter trail, then head to Ightham Mote from the 2nd to the 18th of April, between 10 am and 5 pm (last entry at 3.30 pm), for a set of 50 challenges that will help you discover all the natural wonders the estate holds. The trail costs £3 to participate in and includes an activity pack and scrumptious chocolate egg or allergen-free prize upon completion. Tickets must be booked before visiting. Click here for more details.

Ightham Mote is one of England's oldest surviving manor houses and came into the care of the National Trust in 1989. To preserve the property, a massive project that lasted until 2004 saw the manor house dismantled and painstakingly restored, which in the process revealed features that had remained hidden until then.

