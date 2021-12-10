Incredible places to celebrate New Years Eve in Devon

Welcome in the New Year with flair this December 31st - Credit: cottonbro, Pexels

We've found the best parties around Devon to attend as we say goodbye to 2021 on December 31st.

It's almost that time of year where we look back on the past 12 months, make resolutions, and celebrate into the early hours of 2022. After a busy Christmas period, it's the perfect time to cut loose with friends or make beautiful memories with family. However and with whomever you wish to spend New Years Eve, why not do it in style and head over to one of these venues for a real night to remember.

Exeter St Thomas Cricket & Social Club

Marsh Barton, Exeter, EX2 8PU

Kicking us off is a great community event which includes a buffet and ballroom. Expect a lot of fun with friends as you count down to the end of the year.

Tarr Farm Inn

Tarr Steps, TA22 9PY

Tarr Farm is a beautiful inn dating from the 1600s based in the heart of the Exmoor National Park. This year they are putting together a delicious dinner with a complimentary glass of champagne to welcome in 2022.

Orestone Manor

Maidencombe, TQ1 4SX

Enjoy a bootlegger's dream at our next venue with a five-course menu, plus canapes and a "bathtub Gin Champagne Cocktail". They are putting on an Age of Prohibition New Years party with dishes like "Al Capone’s Bloody Mary Tomato Soup" for your enjoyment.

Clovelly Village

nr Bideford, EX39 5TA

A fantastic New Year’s Party will be taking place for both resident and non-residence guests. This year’s theme is the swinging 60’s and there will be special guests The Beatones playing live in the Harbour Bar. Non-residents will need to book ahead of time.

The Royal Hotel

Bideford, EX39 4AE

See in the new year in style! This black- tie gala has two three-course options and is the perfect way to celebrate with family and friends with a Champagne Reception to start.

Exeter Phoenix

Exeter, EX4 3LS

After the NYE that never was, join the Exeter Phoenix for a night at the circus. Prepare to be amazed, astonished, and entertained by a motley crew of bands and DJs across the building plus a silent disco in the big top.

Cosy Club

Exeter, EX1 1SG

Experience a night of "opulent celebration" with a New Year's Eve Soirée at this popular and quaint venue. Located on the ground floor of the old Dean Clarke Hospital’s Halford Wing, this is an atmospheric place to wave goodbye to 2021.

Boringdon Hall

Plymouth, PL7 4DP

This year's party at Borigndon Hall is all about glamour with a Great Gatsby theme that promises to be a " sensational way to mark the start of 2022". Expect a champagne reception and five-course dinner, followed by a live band and fireworks on the lawn.

Bovey Castle

North Bovey, Newton Abbot TQ13 8RE

Lastly, we have an amazing getaway nestled in the rolling valleys of Dartmoor that is the ultimate way to spend the last days of 2021. Their New Year Experience includes two nights of decadence including afternoon tea, a black-tie event, brunch, family activities, and so much more.

