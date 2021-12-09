Amazing places to celebrate New Years Eve in Norfolk

We've found the best parties around Norfolk to attend as we say goodbye to 2021 on December 31st.

It's almost that time of year where we look back on the past 12 months, make resolutions, and celebrate into the early hours of 2022. After a busy Christmas period, it's the perfect time to cut loose with friends or make beautiful memories with family. However and with whomever you wish to spend New Years Eve, why not do it in style and head over to one of these venues for a real night to remember.

The Boat House

Ormesby St Michael, NR29 3LP

Kicking off our list is this gorgeous pub/restaurant which also offers B&B services. Nestled by Ormesby Broad, this is a beautiful spot to start the New Year. They are offering a one course hot and cold buffet, followed by music and dancing. Children are very welcome and tickets cost just £30pp.

World Association of Wrestling

Norwich, NR6 6AN

Head over to the Shooters Bar at WAW for a spectacular New Years Eve party to remember. Expect dancing, karaoke, an all you can eat buffet, and much more. Adult tickets cost £50 each and children can get in for £10.

Wroxham Barns

Hoveton, NR12 8QU

This popular family venue is putting on a 'low bang' firework display with fun park rides and entry to the farm included in the ticket. Rather than paying for individual tickets, you can purchase a pitch space that can accommodate up to six people. Each group has an allotted space for the display in order to keep people socially distanced and safe. You can then get comfortable and watch the show wrapped up in blankets. Tickets are £60 each.

Hockwold Hall

Hockwold cum Wilton, Brandon IP26 4HZ

Join the team at Hockwold Hall for a night like no other with a Casino Royale party. They promise "an evening of high stakes, high styles, and high rolling. Start off the night with welcome drinks and an elegantly plated dinner with full bar - shaken, not stirred." This will be followed by plenty dancing and gambling with a fancy dress or black tie dress code.

The Ffolkes

King's Lynn, PE31 6BJ

There are several ways you can celebrate the New Year at Ffolkes. The gorgeous 300-year old coaching inn will have numerous rooms available if you wish to stay over, plus a STREET FEAST PARTY on the 31st. This will include guest DJs, sparkling drinks, and multiple choices from local street food vendors to enjoy. At midnight, you'll be able to 'ooh' and 'ahh' at the firework display and why not return in the morning for a morning-after-the-night-before unlimited brunch.

The Links Country Park and Hotel

West Runton, Cromer, NR27 9QH

The Links are putting on a real extravaganza including a live performance by Dale Bullimore, North Norfolk’s own Michael Buble. This will be followed by an exquisite four-course meal, then dancing and revelry until the clock strikes 12.

Namaste Village

Norwich, NR1 3PN

If you love an Indian takeaway once in a while, why not head over to Namaste Village for their Bollywood New Year Bash which promises unlimited food, dancing, and live music for just £29.95. You can also head to just the buffet or just the after party at a reduced cost if you have other celebrations to attend.

Carrow Road Stadium

Norwich, NR1 3JE

Enjoy a mouth-watering five-course meal looking out over the floodlit pitch of Norwich's own Canaries to really celebrate the New Year in style. There will also be a live band and casino tables to try your hand at. You can select an overnight package too if you wish to stay at the on-site Holiday Inn.

Dunston Hall

Norwich, NR14 8PQ

Dunston Hall is organising a family celebration where the children can enjoy a special menu of their own, whilst you sip on complimentary glass of bubbly. After dinner, their DJ will keep you entertained until it's time for the big countdown. Tickets cost £79pp and £45 for 5-12 year olds.

Sea Marge Luxury Seaside Hotel

Overstrand, NR27 0AB

Enjoy a pre dinner drink in the bar to start the evening celebrations with live music from Carl Noble singing classic rat pack and swing. You'll then sit down to enjoy a six-course Gala dinner followed by more music and a disco. You can also book one of their two or three night stay packages to make your New Years even more special.

The Norfolk Mead

Church Loke, Coltishall, NR12 7DN

Relax with family and friends at this delightful Georgian country house as you raise your glass to the New Year. This over-18s only event includes canapes, a stunning 10-course meal, and fireworks at the stroke of midnight. Alternatively, you can book tickets for their Garden Room party with snacks and Prosecco, dancing, fireworks, and carriages at 2am.

