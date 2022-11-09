Amazing Christmas lights to see in Norfolk in 2022

Fill your Christmas 2022 with festive sparkle from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre Xmas lights celebrations.

Norwich Tunnel of Light

The magnificent Tunnel of Light returns to light up Norwich city centre from November 17. The walk-through illumination will once-again shimmer with ever-changing patterns and colours from Millennium Plain to Gentleman’s Walk.

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Christmas lights up the Castle

Festive projections on Norwich Castle will tell the story of a city Christmas exactly 900 years ago when Henry I celebrated with feasting and fun in his royal palace of Norwich Castle. The story of a royal Christmas in Norwich in 1121 will be beamed on to the Castle from November 17. A linked Christmas Crown Trail, The Story of the King, will run through the city.

Christmas projections on Norwich Castle - Credit: VisitNorwich/Simon Finlay Photography

Magnificent Blickling

The gardens of the magnificent National Trust mansion are lit for Christmas from November 28 to December 18 with the walled garden, parterre and avenues transformed into a shimmering wonderland. Christmas food and drink add to the atmosphere. Tickets must be booked here.

Blickling House Gardens are looking wonderful all lit up for Christmas. Photo: Martin Sizeland - Credit: Martin Sizeland

Luminate Sandringham

A mesmerising illuminated trail, set to ambient music, will wind through the parkland of the royal Sandringham estate from November 11 to December 18. Book tickets at luminate.live/sandringham-estate.

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Enchanting Thursford

As well as hosting the country’s biggest Christmas Thursford, near Fakenham, stages its Enchanted Journey of Light. The illuminated indoor and outdoor trail passes penguins, polar bears and more, through fields of lanterns and glowing sculptures ranging from the sea to the North Pole. Starts November 19. Tickets £20 and children go free. thursford.com

Find out the latest updates on Norfolk's big events amid the second coronavirus lockdown, including Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light Picture: Thursford - Credit: Archant

Garden lights

See Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham beautifully illuminated for Christmas from November 27 to December 23. The twinkling lights trail through the garden will be open from 4-8pm, Thursday to Saturday.

Gorleston Christmas light switch on. Gorleston Christmas light switch on in previous years. This year the town's annual Christmas event will be held in Priory Gardens - Christmas In The Parks. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Traditional Xmas lights switch-on events are back!

Towns across the county will sparkle with festive cheer as traditional Christmas lights events return.

The festivities begin in Holt on Friday November 18, with the switch-on event including the traditonal pantomime horse race down the High Street plus a firework display at 7pm.

Christmas Lights in Holt (photo Sarah Louise Orme) - Credit: Sarah Louise Orme

Christmas races into Great Yarmouth on Friday December 2 with the lights switch-on in the Market Place, as part of a weekend of festivities taking in Christmas in the Parks at St George’s Park in Yarmouth and the Priory Gardens in Gorleston plus a Santa's Grotto at The Waterways and a Christmas tree and crib festival in the Minster.

Aylsham Christmas switch-on is also am on November 25 (with music and Santa’s grotto), followed by the festive North Walsham event on November 26 (with Father Christmas in attendance)

Fakenham’s Christmas Lights event is on Saturday November 26, with the town’s traditional Christmas tree festival at the church running from December 1 to 8.

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2018

See Cromer sparkle into Christmas on December 3. (And the church Christmas Tree Festival begins on November 28.)

Swaffham will have a live animal nativity, ice-skating and a Christmas market at its festive lights switch-on over the weekend of December 3 and 4, with the actual switch-on at 5pm December 4.