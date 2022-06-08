Dramatic open air theatre in Norfolk this summer

The summer is the perfect time to take in a show at one of these amazing locations.

All the world's a stage which means you don't just need to head to your local theatre in order to see some amazing plays and shows. Across the country, the summer weather allows for local landmarks and countryside spots to be taken over by actors. So grab a blanket, fill the picnic basket, and settle in for an afternoon or evening of pure drama.

Mannington Gardens

This beautiful country house estate will be putting on a handful of shows over the warmer months. The Aylsham High School students will be putting on two performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream on July 10th and 11th. Then the gardens will be in use again on August 20th with a Rain or Shine Theatre production of The Recruiting Officer. This is an Irish classic which is sure to be a laugh.

Tickets

Holkham Hall

There will be a number of performances happening at this popular North Norfolk property. The whole family can enjoy plays such as Rapunzel on August 31st and also Peter Pan on August 2nd which promises to include 'real' flying!

Tickets

West Acre

In the heart of Norfolk is an absolute gem that offers all year round theatre within a converted chapel. They also have a canvas covered stage so not even the rain can stop a performance. This summer they are offering a huge variety of shows including Animal Farm and Pippin, a musical from the creators of Wicked.

Tickets

Hoveton Hall

This beautiful regency house and gardens will be opening themselves up to a number of acting troupes over the summer. Arrive early before Drama Impact‘s production of The Taming of the Shrew on July 23rd, and your ticket price will include entry into the rest of the gardens.

On the August 14th they will also be hosting two performances by DOT Productions of the Jungle Book and then Pygmalion.

Tickets

Sandringham Estate

Possibly the most famous - and certainly most regal - spot in Norfolk, Sandringham is the delightful retreat of Her Majesty the Queen. The musical talents of Three Inch Fools will be performing a raucous version of Twelfth Night on June 11th. Then, later this summer, the The Chapterhouse Theatre company will be hosting a few more fantastic nights out in the wonderful grounds of the huge estate – Pride and Prejudice on August 5th and Cinderella on August 11th.

Tickets

Norwich Cathedral

Surrounded by a thousand years of history, this is the perfect place for a pop-up open air theatre. During their Shakespeare Festival, July 7th - 8th, The Lord Chamberlain's Men will be in attendance performing As You Like It. This all male cast are always on top form and one of the best ways to see the Bard's work.

Tickets

Extra: The Pantaloons

Synonymous with high quality acting and hilarious fun, The Pantaloons are a superb acting troupe that tour the UK every year, bringing a wealth of stories to communities everywhere. They will be touring Norfolk throughout July and August with shows such as War of the Worlds and Much Ado About Nothing.

Tickets