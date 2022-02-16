Exciting Norfolk events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There will be plenty of ways to celebrate the Jubilee across the county - Credit: David Jakab, Pexels

We round up all the events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.

Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.

From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Norfolk. Wherever you live in Norfolk, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.

Diss Royal Return

Diss Museum, Market Place, Diss

March 12th

Diss Museum will re-open, on Saturday 12 March, with a re-creation of the royal visit of 1866. We will see the couple return, arriving in an open-topped vintage car, followed by prizes for the best Edwardian costumes. The King will then open the museum where there will be celebrations and music. This is the first of many events planned in Diss.

Feltwell Celebrates

The Playing Field, Paynes Lane, Feltwell

June 2nd and 4th

A few things are planned in the village of Feltwell for the Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, there will be a Party in the Park event to include the Beacon lighting ceremony starting at 7pm at Grange Farm.

Then on Saturday, from noon, the village will be holding a Jubilee themed carnival and float parade on the playing field.

Freesia Way Street Party

Freesia way, Cringleford, Norwich

June 5th

Enjoy a delightful tea party with neighbours on this street in Cringleford. This will be a small but friendly event where locals can share in their revelry.

Hopton-on-Sea Community Event

Recreation Ground Lowestoft Road, Hopton-on-Sea

June 4th

Hopton-on-Sea Parish Council is working in association with the Hopton Residents Facebook team to organise a music themed Queen’s Platinum Jubilee community event. There will be various musical acts, a local artist painting a portrait of The Queen, a classic car show, craft/charity stalls, children's entertainment, and so much more.

Mundesleys’ Platinum Celebrations

Seafront Gardens, Beach Road, Mundesley

June 2nd and 4th

Mundesley Parish Council will be holding two main events during the bank holiday. On the 2nd, there will be a Beacon Lighting and on the 4th, a Platinum Party. The council is also hosting numerous competitions and activities for villagers and visitors throughout this bank holiday weekend.

North Wootton Beacon Lighting and Party

North Wootton Village Hall, Priory Lane, North Wootton

June 2nd - 4th

North Wootton Village Hall will be holding a beacon lighting on Thursday with a piper and bugler, then on Friday, Wootton Park will be holding events throughout the day. Finally, the Village Hall is holding a Platinum Jubilee Party on Saturday with entertainment from Swervy World, food, drink, and memories of the Coronation Celebrations held in the village.

Beacon Lighting at Old Buckenham Airfield

Old Buckenham Airfield, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham

June 2nd

Built for the 453rd Bombardment Group, the Airfield is also commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the arrival of the USAAF in WWII. The first aerodrome in the UK to offer electric aircraft charging; the past and future combine seamlessly at one of the UK’s top centres of General Aviation. All are welcome as they light a beacon for Her Majesty in front of the world famous Blister Hangar.

Sedgeford's Beacon lighting and Hog Roast

Jarvis Close, Sedgeford Hunstanton

June 2nd

The committee are organising a delightful celebration with live music, a hog roast, and a ceremonial lighting the village beacon. This gorgeous North Norfolk village is a beautiful place to commemorate the Queen's milestone.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church, Yarmouth Road, Norwich

June 2nd - 5th

Just two miles from Norwich and situated on the peaceful River Green , this church will be welcoming the community and visitors alike to make the most of the Bank Holiday. On Saturday, there will be a plant sale, then Sunday will bring a Civic Service followed by The Big Lunch Street Party. Expect barbecue, refreshments, games, music, and fancy dress.





All details for these events and more across the country can be found on platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events. More are sure to be announced in the run up to June, so make sure to check back with us closer to the time. If you have your own event planned, you can submit it on the website above and do let us know too so we can feature you in this article.