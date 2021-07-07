Published: 9:36 AM July 7, 2021

There's drama in gardens, parks and on a pier with a summer of theatre in Norfolk this year



At the end of a pier

Celebrated as the only full season end of the pier show in the world, Cromer’s Pavilion Theatre summer variety show runs from July 17 to October 2.

Cromer Pier. The town was relatively quiet on the first day after the 'stay at home' message ended during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a Cathedral Close

The summer season of theatre and circus in a big top tent continues in Norwich Cathedral Close. Interlude is presented by Norwich Theatre Royal and Lost in Translation Circus with a packed programme of music, musicals, dance, drama and more. See world class comedy with Rich Hall, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Ellie Taylor; ShowStopper, an improvised musical direct from the West End, on August 4 and 5 and the Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show on August 1.

Norwich Cathedral is one of the best attractions in Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

By Diss Mere

The Corn Hall’s programme includes the chance to see Three Men In A Boat swapping the River Thames for Diss Mere. The outside show on July 24 takes place beside the Mere.

Diss Mere is among the attractions that appeal to newcomers looking to buy a home. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In the grounds of a stately home

A summer of outdoor theatre at Holkham includes Wonder with Grimm on July 28 - fairytales shaken-up and spun for a new audience of anyone aged six-plus. Dr Dolittle arrives on August 4, Mr Stink on August 11, Treasure Island on August 18 and for the grown-ups there’s Macbeth on August 25.

Wonder with Grimm outdoor theatre at Holkham - Credit: Heartbreak Productions

In aid of two country churches

Beautiful Bylaugh Hall, near Dereham, is the setting for the Festival Players’ production of Henry V in aid of the Friends of Bylaugh and Bawdeswell churches. As well as open-air drama there will be stalls and food and people can bring picnics. Sunday August 1.

Helen Robinson and Ben Budworth are restoring Bylaugh Hall, after years of it being derelict. Picture: Matthew Usher.

In a walled garden

The walled garden at Raynham Hall becomes a theatre on August 7 as Norfolk theatre company Strange Fascination retells the swashbuckling story of Treasure Island. Join Long John Silver and a whole bevy of dastardly pirates on an adventure for all the family. Picnics and dressing up encouraged.

Treasure Island will performed by Strange Fascination Theatre at the Raynham estate’s five-acre Walled Garden. - Credit: Nic Skerten photography.



