6 slightly unusual Norfolk places to see theatre this summer
- Credit: Heartbreak Productions
There's drama in gardens, parks and on a pier with a summer of theatre in Norfolk this year
At the end of a pier
Celebrated as the only full season end of the pier show in the world, Cromer’s Pavilion Theatre summer variety show runs from July 17 to October 2.
In a Cathedral Close
The summer season of theatre and circus in a big top tent continues in Norwich Cathedral Close. Interlude is presented by Norwich Theatre Royal and Lost in Translation Circus with a packed programme of music, musicals, dance, drama and more. See world class comedy with Rich Hall, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders and Ellie Taylor; ShowStopper, an improvised musical direct from the West End, on August 4 and 5 and the Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show on August 1.
By Diss Mere
The Corn Hall’s programme includes the chance to see Three Men In A Boat swapping the River Thames for Diss Mere. The outside show on July 24 takes place beside the Mere.
In the grounds of a stately home
A summer of outdoor theatre at Holkham includes Wonder with Grimm on July 28 - fairytales shaken-up and spun for a new audience of anyone aged six-plus. Dr Dolittle arrives on August 4, Mr Stink on August 11, Treasure Island on August 18 and for the grown-ups there’s Macbeth on August 25.
In aid of two country churches
Beautiful Bylaugh Hall, near Dereham, is the setting for the Festival Players’ production of Henry V in aid of the Friends of Bylaugh and Bawdeswell churches. As well as open-air drama there will be stalls and food and people can bring picnics. Sunday August 1.
In a walled garden
The walled garden at Raynham Hall becomes a theatre on August 7 as Norfolk theatre company Strange Fascination retells the swashbuckling story of Treasure Island. Join Long John Silver and a whole bevy of dastardly pirates on an adventure for all the family. Picnics and dressing up encouraged.