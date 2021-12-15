What's on in Norfolk in 2022

We've found all the key dates in 2022 for your diary.

JANUARY

The World Indoor Bowls Championship runs at Potter’s Resort, Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, from January 7-23.

The Book of Mormon is at Norwich Theatre Royal from January 25-February 5. The musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries.

FEBRUARY

Kings Lynn Mart brings all the fun of the fair to the town from February 12-20.

The colourful spectical of the King's Lynn Mart at night view from a roof top on the Tuesday Market Place (picture: Matthew Usher) - Credit: Matthew Usher

Bagthorpe Hall - Credit: Simon Smith

Norwich Love Ligtht Valentines Day 2020, Norwich Cathedral Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Snowdrop Festival sees five Norfolk gardens opening in aid of National Garden Scheme charities. Lexham Hall gardens, near King’s Lynn, will be open on February 13 (and also in aid of St Andrew's Church, East Lexham on February 6.) Horstead House gardens are open on February 19. Bagthorpe Hall gardens, near King’s Lynn, will be open on February 20. Hindringham Hall, near Fakenham, is open on February 26 and Chestnut Farm, West Beckham, opens on February 27.

Love Light Norwich is back from February 17-19. The festival which lit up buildings across the city with fabulous light projections in 2020 will once again transform the city into an illuminated wonderland.

MARCH

A new Festival of World Sacred Music will bring the music Bulgaria, India, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and the Middle East to Norwich for six concerts.

Scores of local artists and craftspeople will showcase their talents and creations at the Norfolk Makers’ Festival at Norwich Forum from March 9-20.

King’s Lynn Fiction Festival runs from March 11-13.

A major exhibition of the works of Pablo Picasso opens at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia on March 13 and runs until July 17. Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth focuses on Picasso’s work from his teenage years to his 30s (1896-1914). Rarely seen paintings and drawings will be shown alongside more familiar works.

- Credit: Kröller-Müller Museum/Succession Picasso and DACS, London 2021/Rik Klein Gotink

Deepdale Spring Market at Burnham Deepdale will include more than 60 pop-up shops and food and craft stalls, March 26-28.

APRIL

The first King's Lynn Early Music Festival runs from April 1-3.

The Great Yarmouth Racecourse season opens with an afternoon of seven races on April 19.

On St George’s Day, and Shakespeare’s birthday, April 23, St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn presents jazz orchestra Harmony in Harlem and special guest artists for an evening of Duke Ellington and his jazz suite – composed for a Shakespeare festival in 1957.

MAY

One of the poshest car boot sales in the country, the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park, near Fakenham is in aid of the Norfolk Churches Trust on May 1.

Stately car boot sale, Sennowe Park. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Folk on the Pier at Cromer stars musicians including Fairport Convention, Richard Digance and the Urban Folk Quartet, May 6-8.



The 250th Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Look out for a huge programme of arts events across the county from May 13-29.

The Mammoth Marathon and Half Marathon. Norfolk’s first full road race marathon since 1990 runs from Sea Palling to Sheringham on May 15, with a half marathon from Mundesley to Sheringham.

Crab and Lobster Festival in Cromer and Sheringham is May 15-16.

Ladies Day at Fakenham Races is on May 22.

The Houghton International Horse Trials, May 26-30, is a chance to see top riders from around the world.

Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel preparing to compete in the Houghton International (photo: Ian Burt) - Credit: Ian Burt

JUNE

2-5 Celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II becoming monarch. A weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations opens with thousands of beacons organised by Norfolk man Bruno Peek, and includes an extra bank holiday.

The Forest Live concerts at High Lodge, Thetford Forest, include Rag'n'Bone Man on June 16, Keane on June 17, Madness on June 18 and Jess Glynne on June 19.

The Norfolk Superhero Challenge at Burnham Overy Staithe on June 25 involves swimming, kayaking, cycling, and running through sand mud and marsh – all for charity.

The Royal Norfolk Show is back on June 29 and 30. Hold on to your hats for an extravaganza of farming, food and fun for all the family.

JULY

The stars are out at Blickling Hall. See Lionel Richie on July 6, Bryan Adams on July 8, Michael Buble on July 11 and Olly Murs on July 12.

It's Ladies Night at the races at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on July 13.

The King’s Lynn Festival runs from July 17-30. Concerts include a celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ links with Lynn. Michael Morpurgo will lead a concert for children and the Festival will include music associated with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Norfolk Day is July 27 when everyone celebrates life in our wonderful county.

Sandringham Flower Show is also on July 27.

AUGUST

Holt: Who Goes There? The Nimmo Twins celebrate 25 years of ridiculously funny and clever Norfolk sketches and characters with a new show at the Norwich Playhouse from August 3-21.

Classic Ibiza is at Blickling Hall on August 6.

Cromer Carnival is back, with Carnival Day on Wednesday August 17.

Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Week runs from August 14-20. Established in 1920 this is Britain's largest event of its kind after Wimbledon, taking place on 38 grass courts.

The Sandringham Proms on August 28 includes music performed by the English Symphony Orchestra and a Spitfire flypast.

The Festival of Bowls begins on Great Yarmouth seafront on August 28.The largest outdoor bowls tournament in the country includes almost four weeks of action.

SEPTEMBER

Visions of Ancient Egypt at the Sainsbury Centre explores the enduring appeal of Egypt in art and design - 100 years after Howard Carter, of Swaffham, discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb. See more than 150 works from collections around the world. September 3 to January 1 2023.

The North Norfolk Food Festival at Holkham Hall, September 3-4.

The Heritage Open Days Festival runs from September 9-18.

The Norfolk Churches Trust bike ride and walk is on September 10.

Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Peter J Morgan

The Out There Festival takes over Great Yarmouth from September 16-18.

Steam Back to the Forties weekend at the North Norfolk Railway on September 17 and 18.

OCTOBER

Carole - The Music of Carole King follows the career of one of the most successful songwriters in the history of popular music. See at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on October 26.

Norwich Science Festival returns in October. Dates to be confirmed.

NOVEMBER

On November 4 it will be exactly 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in Egypt by Swaffham man Howard Carter – look out for special events at Swaffham Museum and around the county.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular opens on November 8.

The Norfolk Lights Express returns to the North Norfolk Railway from November 11.

DECEMBER

Art Fair East is at St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, from December 2-4.

Christmas Day begins with a bracing charity fancy dress dip in Hunstanton.