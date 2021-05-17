Meet 90 year old Norfolk knitter Margaret Seaman

Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021

For the first time ever, the astonishing knitted creations of Norfolk nonagenarian Margaret Seaman will be displayed together

Margaret has knitted Sandringham House, Great Yarmouth seafront, and enchanted forest and - through the coronavirus lockdowns - Knittingale Hospital.

They will be the centrepiece of the Norfolk Makers Festival Showcase at Norwich Forum from June 1-11.

Margaret Seaman with her Knittingale Hospital, - Credit: Denise Bradley

Part of Margaret Seaman's knitted Sandringham House lined with trees - Credit: The Forum

Margaret Seaman, knitted the Gt.Yarmouth Golden Mile, Norfolk Makers, The Forum. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A doctor at work in knitter Margaret Seaman's Knittingale Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Margaret, of Great Yarmouth, has attracted a worldwide following for her amazing creations, which she makes to raise money for charity.

The Norfolk Makers’ Festival will also include many of the county’s most talented craftspeople and artists, showing some of the work they made during the pandemic.

See a fairytale grotto made from glass, the beautiful coronaquilt created by the Norwich Costume and Textile Association, masks made by schoolchildren with the help of artists from Norwich University of the Arts, plus beadwork, lacework and a giant knitted Canaries banner.

The Coronaquilt, created by members of Norfolk's Costume and Textile Association - Credit: Costume and Textile Association

A square by Jan Burnett of the Coronaquilt created by Norfolk's Costume and Textile Association - Credit: Jan Burnett

A square by Mandy Jackson of the Coronaquilt created by Norfolk's Costume and Textile Association - Credit: Mandy Jackson

There will also be the chance to watch demonstrations of weaving, glass modelling, knitting, dyeing, painting, embroidery, craftwork and more.

norfolkmakersfestival.co.uk



