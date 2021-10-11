All aboard North Norfolk Railway's Santa Special Steam Train

Published: 6:23 PM October 11, 2021

How would you like to take a steam train to see Santa? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Steam trains and Santa Claus – what a wonderful Christmas combination! And, thanks to the heritage North Norfolk Railway, you can enjoy both in a magical seasonal adventure.

From the end of November, the railway is running Santa Specials, with steam engines pulling trains to meet the big man in his beautifully-decorated Christmas grotto.

Santa-seekers join the train at Sheringham station, where hot soup and other refreshments are on offer at the Old Luggage Office Buffet. The ticket also includes a mince pie and glass of mulled wine for adults and a flavoured milk drink and cookie for children.

Once on board the train you then steam off to Weybourne’s atmospheric Edwardian station, where Santa and his elves await visitors in the Christmas Tree Kingdom.

Every child will get a present and there is the chance to have a photo before heading back.

The fun lasts for almost two hours and there are four trips per day; 10:00, 12:05, 14:30 and 16:35 on November 27, 28 and on December 5, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24. Additionally, there are trips at 10:00, 12:05 and 14:30 on December 4, 11 and 18.

Prices are from £10 to £26; full details here



