7 things to see at Norwich Science Festival 2021

Published: 10:08 AM September 29, 2021

We've picked out seven highlights for the upcoming event with something for everyone.

Norwich Science Festival 2021 is a chance to explore the wonders of the universe, meet the scientists whose research has changed the world and debate big questions with some big-thinkers.

It will bring eight days of activities, talks and events for everyone from small children to adults and scientific beginners to experts, to venues across Norwich and Norfolk from October 23 to 30. You can find the full programme here.

1 Why is trusting your intuition a terrible idea?

Headlining this year is Rutherford and Fry’s Complete Guide To Absolutely Everything, Abridged, on October 30 at 7.30pm. Hannah Fry and Adam Rutherford will reveal why relying on gut feelings is a terrible idea. If we believed what our minds tell us, we’d think the world is flat (it’s not even round), the sun orbits the earth and a day is made of 24 hours (close, but no). Live on stage at the University of East Anglia they will show us how common sense is neither common nor sensible, and our minds have evolved to lie to us all the time.

Hannah Fry and Adam Rutherford will challenge intuition in Rutherford and Fry’s Complete Guide To Absolutely Everything, Abridged, at Norwich Science Festival - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

2 Step behind the crime-scene tape with forensic scientist Prof Angela Gallop.

In How to Solve a Crime, on October 28 at Norwich School, she will share anecdotes from her career at the forefront of forensics ranging from being bemused by mediums to helping identify the man who stabbed George Harrison.

Forensic scientist Angela Gallop - Credit: Nottingham Trent University

3 Use and reuse with Maddie

Children’s television presenter and YouTuber Maddie Moate shares extraordinary tales of how people around the world, and across history, have made, used and re-used the stuff around them in a show called Stuff! Five performances at the Playhouse on October 23 and 24.

4 Dissection at The Forum

On October 23 evolutionary biologist Ben Garrod and zoologist Jess French reveal the inner workings of an animal (which died of natural causes) in a scientific dissection outside The Forum (and online.)

Professor Ben Garrod with a claw for a show about dinosaurs which was part of a past Norwich Science Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

5 All Norfolk Creatures Great and Small

On Saturday October 23 at the Norwich School, explores the wildlife on our doorstep with Jess French and Theo Blossom. Jess and Theo both grew up in Norfolk, where Jess is now a vet, zoologist, author and television presenter. Theo works at the Natural History Museum and trains youth workers in how to use the wildlife in their work. Ideal for children aged five to 10.

All Norfolk Creatures Great and Small explores the wildlife on our doorstep with Jess French and Theo Blossom - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

6 Not just for professionals

Comedian Robin Ince reveals why scientific wonder isn’t just for the professionals in a stage show on October 24 at Norwich Arts Centre. Despite being bored by school science he now presents one of the world’s most popular science podcasts.

7 Forum to Explorium

Throughout the Norwich Science Festival, from October 23-30, the Forum is transformed into the Explorium and will be packed full of hands-on activities for all the family.