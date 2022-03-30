Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Outdoor Cinema Screening: Nosferatu 100th anniversary at Reading Abbey Ruins

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:31 PM March 30, 2022
Updated: 4:40 PM March 30, 2022
Reading Abbey Ruins hosts a special 100th Anniversary screening of the most iconic horror movie ever made, Nosfateru

Reading Abbey Ruins will be the setting for a special 100th Anniversary screening of the most iconic horror movie ever made, Nosfateru - Credit: Neil Thompson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

What better place than Reading Abbey Ruins to host a spooky screening of the most iconic Horror film in cinema history, Nosfateru, as it turns 100 this year!

Nosfateru is a silent horror film directed by German director F. W. Murnau in 1922 and has thrilled audiences for generations and inspired every single Horror movie to come since. You all know that iconic sneaking scene, even if you've never seen the film, for it has been referenced repeatedly.

To celebrate the groundbreaking film, Summer Screens have an exciting screening at Reading Abbey Ruins in Berkshire, which will feature an original score for the film performed live at the venue! Tickets cost £18 per person or £13 per person under 18.

Where: Reading Abbey Ruins, Abbey St, Reading, Berkshire RG1 3BA

When: Saturday 20 August 2022 at 7 pm

Runtime: 91 Minutes

Certification: PG

Book Tickets: www.summerscreens.co.uk/movie/nosferatu-live-score

