Devon festival aims to help save our oceans

A free community event in Devon will raise funds for a charity which aims to protect our oceans

Sideshore - Exmouth’s watersports centre - has announced they will be hosting their first community festival in June 2022 to raise money for local charity Vitamin Sea Project.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10am-9.30pm, at Sideshore, located at Queen’s Drive, in Exmouth, Devon. Visitors of the event will be able to enjoy a selection of local, environmentally friendly businesses, from homeware, to beauty, clothing, and craft items. In addition, a series of silent cinema screenings will be available to book in advance, and live music, carnival games and entertainment provided by local artists.

Visitors to the event will be able to book a seat for free at the silent cinema in advance and enjoy Sir David Attenborough’s A Life on our Planet, or Cal Major’s Vitamin Sea, both inspiring environmental films.

Simon Findel-Hawkins, Sideshore manager, says: “We are delighted to be hosting our first large-scale community event at Sideshore. The festival will be a chance for visitors to enjoy live music, food and drink, support local businesses, and watch inspiring films.

The community event at Sideshore aims to bring people together and raise important awareness of environmental issues, as well as support an important local charity. - Credit: Tim Pestridge

We have chosen to screen these two films as they both display an important message on preserving our planet, which not only fits Sideshore’s vision, but is something we feel the community values too, especially when located in this beautiful natural location.”

The Exmouth Repair Café has also confirmed their attendance at the festival, providing their knowledge and skills to those who have clothing or electrical items in need of repair.

The community event aims to bring people together and raise important awareness of environmental issues, as well as support an important local charity. As part of its planning, the carbon footprint of suppliers for the event will be recorded and calculated by Sideshore, and local business, Oxygen Conservation, will find a balanced solution to offset any carbon.

The Vitamin Sea Project came about off the back of Cal Major stand up paddleboarding from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2018. She set out on the 1,000-mile journey to talk to people about positive solutions to plastic pollution. But through engaging with local communities along the way, she soon came to realise that without a personal connection to the ocean or waterways, we cannot expect anybody to want to protect them.

The Vitamin Sea Project aims to reach outside of our current environmental echo-chambers and involve more people in the conversation about ocean protection.

More details about the Sideshore Festival and information on how to book your free cinema ticket are available here.