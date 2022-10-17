The best things to do this October half-term

We've found the best activities for families this October half-term to enjoy the autumnal holiday.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with ghoulish events jumping out across Norfolk, as well as plenty of non-spooky events to entertain the little ones.

Half-term runs from Saturday October 22nd to Sunday 30th and, in no particular order, here are all the great ways to spend the week together. You can find more Halloween events for adults and children around the county here, plus our October calendar here too.

BeWILDerwood Glowing Lantern Parade

A glorious opportunity to see BeWILDerwood by night and meet all your forest friends awaits! Start your adventure at Hazel’s Hideaway, then journey through the WILD woods as lanterns light your way through the enchanting woodland.

Norwich Theatre

There is a huge range of activities happening at the Theatre Royal in Norwich over the half-term week. Enjoy workshops, storytelling, and family choir sessions just to name a few.

Rockland St Mary Themed Scarecrow Trail

Explore this beautiful village near Norwich and see if you can spot all your favourite story characters along the way. The New Inn Rockland St. Mary are offering a free child's meal with every Adult's Meal when you bring along your Scarecrow Map.

The Monster Club Family Halloween Show

This October half-term, The Monster Club invites the boys and girls of Norfolk to experience a Fang-tastic fusion of live music and live performance. Be captivated by the Monster Club dancers and spellbound by Spook-tacular Circus Stars.

Poisons and Potions at Pensthorpe

Venture into the depths of the park and find all the magic bottles which contain potions and poisons. There’ll also be pumpkin carving, spooky crafts, and devilishly tasty treats in the café.

Ascarium at Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Prepare for a day at the seaside with our next activity. Help the Sea Witch and Warlock look after their ocean home and fellow sea creatures by completing magical challenges throughout the aquarium.

Broadland Ghosts' Hallowe’en Trail

Spooky family fun discovering some of the stories of Broadland’s ghosts. Follow the trail and learn all about the history of the area, including those that still haunt it.

Bure Valley Railway

Kids go free this half term at this heritage museum. Enjoy a ride on a steam ride beginning at either Aylsham or Wroxham station.

Strumpshaw Fen Trail

Are you brave enough to explore the wild woods and discover the amazing wildlife that is sprouting, growing, creeping, and crawling all over Strumpshaw reserve?

Creepy Cruises

All aboard the Vintage Huntsman for family-fun, Halloween themed river trips. Get the best view of the broads featuring spooky commentary of ghostly tales.

High Altitude Trampoline Park

Reach new heights and enjoy a Halloween themed session at this Norwich location. Come in fancy dress and enjoy competitions and more on your visit.

Halloween Days at Roarr!

A magic spell has been cast over the Dinosaur park and during half term you will be able to meet the Weston-Smythe School of Dinosaurs and The Undead!

Magic of Autumn

Holkham Hall is opening its gates with a wealth of activities to enjoy this autumn as a family. Take a deer safari, spot the scarecrow, and much more on your visit to this beautiful park.

Science Fiction and Fantasy Writing Workshop

Last, but by no means least, the National Centre for Writing are putting a workshop on for budding writers between the ages of 11 and 13. On October 24th, children can learn how to world-build, create convincing characters, and share their own ideas.

