How the locals celebrated Ashbourne through art

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM August 29, 2022
Iconic Ashbourne buildings and have been recreated in clay

Iconic Ashbourne buildings and have been recreated in clay - Credit: Clayrooms Pottery Studio

‘Our Town’, a community project funded by Ashbourne Festival, is bringing the local area together... through clay. 

The original project was devised to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee in the summer of 2022, it saw local people from all walks of life contribute to a major installation comprising 1,500 ceramic houses, shops and local landmarks, some of them are representations of actual buildings in the town.

Conceived by Sarah Heaton and Helen Cammiss, owners of the Clayrooms Pottery Studio in the town centre, the project celebrates the unique and historic place locals call home. ‘We challenged our studio members to recreate familiar and iconic buildings in Ashbourne, and they didn’t disappoint.’ says Sarah. 'The result is an amazing tribute to the unifying power of clay.' 

The installation is available to view Monday-Saturday, 10am-3pm (closed Thursdays and Sundays) and will be there for an indefinite period.

