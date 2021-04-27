Outdoor and Drive-in cinema showings in Hampshire 2021
If you miss the magic of cinema, get ready for a blockbuster summer with tonnes of new releases and old classics finding their way onto big screens at outdoor and drive-in cinemas around Hampshire.
Longmoor
Tuesday 27th April - Thursday 3rd June 2021
Langley Lines, Longmoor, Liss GU33 6EF
Nightflix Drive-in Cinema has a tremendous line up for this summer with a mixture of new releases such as the latest DC film Wonder Woman 1984, Chaos Walking, Those Who Wish Me Dead (the new Angelina Jolie action film) and possibly (to be confirmed) films such as Marvel's Black Widow, The new James Bond movie No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick and Cruella. But if old school cinema is more your thing, showings of The Empire Strikes Back, Grease and Back to the Future (dates to be confirmed) are the ultimate nostalgia trip.
Somerley
Thursday 15th - Saturday 17th July 2021
Somerley Estate, Ringwood BH24 3PL
Three nights of cinema come to the grounds of Somerley this summer. Choose from the utterly charming The Grand Budapest Hotel, the brilliant Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody or the tremendously fun The Greatest Showman.
The Vyne
Saturday 17th - Monday 19th July 2021
Vyne Rd, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9HL
Come to The Vyne for either a family evening to see the 2019 Lion King or one of the two showings of 70's classic Grease, both of which also happen to be a Sing-a-longs. Picnicking is welcome, or onsite refreshments include ice cream and hot drinks, among other snacks.
Royal Victoria Country Park
Thursday 29th July - Saturday 31st July 2021
Netley Abbey, Southampton SO31 5GA
This year's Summer Screens cinema showings at Royal Victoria Country Park are all nostalgic favourites. There's the romantic Dirty Dancing, and the thrilling Jaws or perhaps a Sing and Dance along showing of Grease takes your fancy.
Mountbatten Centre
Saturday 21st - Sunday 22nd August 2021
Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth PO2 9QA
This weekend of movie magic at Mountbatten Centre has a Sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman or a dose of 90's nostalgia with Pretty Woman. There is an onsite bar if you fancy a little tipple, and there are also plenty of options for snacks too.
