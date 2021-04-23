Outdoor and drive-in cinema showings in Surrey 2021

Published: 5:04 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM April 23, 2021

Open-air and Drive-in cinemas are a rather delightful alternative to traditional cinemas while they remain closed. These showings in Surrey will surely quench even the staunchest of cinephiles apetites for films

Half of the magic of movies is sharing the spell-binding experience with a room full of strangers; from audible gasps to roaring laughter, it makes films come to life. With Cinemas still closed, the next best thing is to take movies outside.

We have compiled a list of outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings taking place this summer around Surrey.

Collectively Camberley Rooftop Film Festival

Friday 16th - Sunday 18th July

1 Albert Road, Camberley, GU15 3RP

This 3-day film festival takes over The Main Square Car Park and offers movie buffs and families the opportunity to watch their favourite movies in a safe communal space. Deck chairs are provided, and the venue will have food and drink to buy.

Over the three days, the following movies will be shown: Joker, Toy Story 4, Lion King, Rocketman (Sing-a-long), Frozen 2 and A Star is Born rounds out the line-up.

Rooftop Film Club

Sandown Coach Park, Portsmouth Road Esher Surrey KT10 9UD

The range of movies available to see at the Sandown Park Drive in CInema by Rooftop Film Club is immense.

From a 90's weekend featuring cult classics like Jurassic Park, Scream, Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction and many more to Marvel Cinematic Universe big hitters like Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Or perhaps you're longing for a trip to France, then be sure to check out the utterly charming Amélie, a modern-day fairytale set in Paris.

Book your Rooftop Film Club Tickets here

Lingfield Park Racecourse

Saturday 10th - Sunday 11th July 2021

Get ready to sing your hearts out at Adventure Cinema's showings of Grease and The Greatest Showman. There is plenty of onsite food and drinks available or alternatively, bring your own movie picnic.

Nutfield Priory

Thursday 15th - Friday 16th July

If you're unable to catch the sing-a-long showings at Lingfield Park Racecourse, fear not, as Nutfield Priory will also show Grease and The Greatest Showman. Likewise, there will also be a range of beverages and food sold on-site and the option to bring a tasty picnic instead.

Please note that these events may be subject to changes due to the ongoing pandemic.

