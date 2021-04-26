Outdoor and Drive-in Cinema Showings in Sussex

Published: 2:34 PM April 26, 2021

If you miss the magic of cinemas and long for the communal experience of watching films on a big screen among strangers, then be sure to check out these outdoor and drive-in cinema showings taking place around Sussex this year.

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Monday 26th April - Wednesday 5th May 2021

Motor Circuit, Chichester PO18 0PH

From new releases like the latest DC film Wonder Woman 1984 to nostalgic favourites like Dirty Dancing, Jaws and Star Wars: A New Hope, The Luna Drive-in cinema experience is one not to miss this spring. Also, if you fancy a burger or a hot dog, swing by Bella's BBQ for a tasty treat while you watch your movie.

Loxwood Drive-In Movies

Monday 19th July – Monday 2nd August 2021

Loxwood Meadow, ﻿﻿Loxwood, West Sussex, RH14 0AL

Film fans rejoice; there are so many cinematic gems showing this summer from old school movies like The Goonies, E.T., Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. To family-friendly staples like Harry Potter, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Moana and The Lego Movie.

Fontwell Park Racecourse

Thursday 8th - Friday 9th July 2021

Park Racecourse, Fontwell Ave, Fontwell, Arundel BN18 0SY

Re-discover the romantic cult classic Dirty Dancing or sing your heart out at the Sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman this summer.

Gildredge Park

Thursday 23rd - Friday 24th September 2021

If you're more of an Autumn person, then Adventure Cinema's late September showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Greatest Showman sing-a-long are not to be missed. Bring cosy blankets and wrap up warm and enjoy a hot beverage, snacks or perhaps a little tipple from the onsite refreshments.

