Outdoor and Drive-in Cinema Showings in Sussex

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:34 PM April 26, 2021   
Silhouetted view of attractive young couple, boy and girl embracing, spending time together, sitting

Watching a movie at an outdoor or a drive-in cinema is a great way to get out of the house and experience films on the big screen again. - Credit: LanaStock/Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you miss the magic of cinemas and long for the communal experience of watching films on a big screen among strangers, then be sure to check out these outdoor and drive-in cinema showings taking place around Sussex this year.

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Monday 26th April - Wednesday 5th May 2021

Motor Circuit, Chichester PO18 0PH

From new releases like the latest DC film Wonder Woman 1984 to nostalgic favourites like Dirty Dancing, Jaws and Star Wars: A New Hope, The Luna Drive-in cinema experience is one not to miss this spring. Also, if you fancy a burger or a hot dog, swing by Bella's BBQ for a tasty treat while you watch your movie.

Book your tickets here.

Loxwood Drive-In Movies

Monday 19th July – Monday 2nd August 2021

Loxwood Meadow, ﻿﻿Loxwood, West Sussex, RH14 0AL

Film fans rejoice; there are so many cinematic gems showing this summer from old school movies like The Goonies, E.T.Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. To family-friendly staples like Harry Potter, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Moana and The Lego Movie.

Book your tickets here.

Fontwell Park Racecourse

Thursday 8th - Friday 9th July 2021

Park Racecourse, Fontwell Ave, Fontwell, Arundel BN18 0SY

Re-discover the romantic cult classic Dirty Dancing or sing your heart out at the Sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman this summer. 

Book your tickets here.

Gildredge Park

Thursday 23rd - Friday 24th September 2021

If you're more of an Autumn person, then Adventure Cinema's late September showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Greatest Showman sing-a-long are not to be missed. Bring cosy blankets and wrap up warm and enjoy a hot beverage, snacks or perhaps a little tipple from the onsite refreshments. 

Book your tickets here.

