Amazing outdoor cinema experiences in Norfolk this summer

Enjoy a classic film under the stars while the weather is warm.

The summer was made for unusual and exciting events while there are extra hours of daylight, and mild evenings. One such activity is al fresco cinema which became very popular whilst traditional cinemas were closed. Some outdoor cinemas allow you to enjoy from the comfort of your car whilst others encourage bringing a blanket or deck chair. Picnics and drinks are encouraged, plus many venues will have alternative food vans and outdoor bars.

Here are just six amazing Norfolk locations offering a range of films for your enjoyment. We will add further listings as and when they become available.

Holkham Hall

One of the most recognisable buildings in the county, the open grass is perfect to stretch out a blanket and enjoy a picnic whilst the film plays.

What's On:

Grease - August 19th

Encanto - August 20th (afternoon)

Mamma Mia - August 20th (evening)

The Greatest Showman - August 21st

Norwich Open Air Film & Street Food Fest

A whole four days dedicated to films and food, this is not an event to miss. There will also be pop-up food stalls serving just about every cuisine you could hope for. The full line-up is yet to be announced but you can keep an eye on their Facebook page for more information.

Sprowston Manor

Norfolk boasts some of the most stunning countryside in the UK, and Sprowston Manor takes full advantage of that. A 16th century manor house surrounded by 170 acres of parkland - including a championship golf course - it's a spectacular backdrop for your cinematic escape.

What's On:

West Side Story - September 16th

Mamma Mia - September 17th

Rocky Horror Picture Show - September 18th

Sandringham Estate

Luna Cinema are going regal and taking over the lawn of the Queen's estate this summer. Grab a picnic and a blanket before being swept away in the atmosphere of a movie.

What's On:

No Time To Die - August 18th

West Side Story - August 19th

Dirty Dancing - August 20th

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - August 21st

Thetford Forest

Straddling the north of Suffolk and the south of Norfolk, Thetford Forest is the UK’s largest man-made lowland forest, and this year will welcome The Luna Cinema to its heart for a weekend of open air cinema.

What's On:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - September 23rd

West Side Story - September 24th

Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham Park is popular the whole year round with visitors and locals alike. It's a beautiful spot to be amongst the natural world whilst taking in a movie.

What's On:

Bohemian Rhapsody - July 1st

The Lion King - July 2nd

Mamma Mia - July 2nd

Encanto - July 3rd

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - July 3rd

