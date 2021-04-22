Outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings in Norfolk

Published: 12:34 PM April 22, 2021

For cinephiles across Norfolk, these outdoor and drive in movie events will be a welcome treat after many months of not being able to enjoy the cinema



Sprowston Manor



Adenture Cinema will be hosting some fabulous outdoor film screenings at Sprowston Manor, the hotel and country club outside Norwich with gorgeous grounds that are perfect for an alfresco evening of cinema. Pretty Woman will be shown on Friday September 10 and The Lion King will be shown on Saturday September 11.



Tickets can be booked through the Adventure Cinema website.



Norfolk Showground



The Norfolk Showground plays host to hundreds of events throughout the year, and after a stop-and-start year for all venues across the county, will be opening back up for its drive-in film screenings. Organised by Pop Up Pictures, there are two long weekends of film this spring: The weekends of April 29 to May 2 and May 13 to 16 with up to five different films per day, which will include Step Brothers, Moana, Coco, Jaws, Labyrinth, American Pie and many more! For full film listings, times and details on booking, visit the Facebook event here.



Hirsty's Family Fun Park



Located in the seaside village of Hemsby is Hirsty's Family Fun Park, beloved by families for its child-friendly activities, which will be hosting two days of cinema organised by Outdoor Cinema Live. Classic musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be shown on Friday April 30 and Oscar winner Jojo Rabbit will be shown on Saturday May 1. Book tickets on the Outdoor Cinema Live website here.



The Plantation Gardens, Norwich



Located near the Cathedral of St John the Baptist on Earlham Road is the blink-and-you'll-miss-it Plantation Gardens, where two weekends of festivities will be taking place over the summer including open air cinema screenings. The first weekend (August 6-8), will see musical comedy on Friday, live music on Saturday and a screening of 80s classic Footloose. The second weekend (September 3-5) will see music on Friday, comedy on Saturday and a screening of A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Check out the Secret Garden Events page for full info.



__________



If you are hosting an outdoor cinema event, email Samuel.Mathewson@archant.co.uk to let us know!



